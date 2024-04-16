Find Out Which Locals Made it to the Top 14 on American Idol

On Monday night, American Idol hosted a live show in which the Top 20 contestants were cut to only 14.

The top ten artists who received the most votes from the viewers were saved, and the judges selected four more contestants to keep in the competition.

Two locals, Franklin resident Quinatavious Johnson and Nashville resident Emmy Russell, made it to the top 20. But Quinatavious didn’t make it to the top 14 on Monday night.

Johnson performed “Make it Happen” by Mariah Carey. Judge Luke Bryan said to Johnson, “I believe that was probably the best performance we’ve seen from you. To walk out and be the first person to come out and hear the word no is tough.”

Emmy Russell, the granddaughter of country music legend Loretta Lynn, performed another original song, “Skinny,” as she stood on stage in ripped jeans and barefoot. Rusell moved on to the top 14 contestants.

On Sunday, April 21, the Top 14 take on songs from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees as America votes. By the end of the show, the Top 12 contestants will be revealed.