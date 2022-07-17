Engage Tennessee’s Rich History at These 5 State Parks

From Tennessee State Parks

A quick getaway can be just what’s needed to get back into the rhythms of everyday life. Even two days spent in nature can reset our minds and bodies.

Engage with Tennessee’s rich history while enjoying the outdoors. From east to west, you’ll find state parks that allow you to step into the past and experience the history that shaped Tennessee.

Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park – Middle, TN

Overnight Accommodations: Camping

This park is filled with 2,000 years worth of history, incredible hiking, and a campground! It preserves a prehistoric Native American ceremonial site. The mounds at the park were created by Woodland Native Americans to celebrate events like the Summer Solstice. The park is also home to some beautiful waterfalls and rivers that provide incredible opportunities for hiking and fishing.

Pinson Mounds State Archeological Park – West, TN

Overnight Accommodations: Camping at nearby Chickasaw State Park

Make a home base at Chickasaw State Park where you can paddle, ride horses, hike, fish, and explore nearby forestry lands. Then venture out to explore nearby Pinson Mounds, State Park. This archeological site contains at least 17 mounds created by Woodland Native Americans, including Saul’s Mound which stands 70 feet tall. You can climb to the top of Saul’s Mound and explore the park’s museum.

David Crockett Birthplace – East, TN

Overnight Accommodations: Camping

Step back in time and experience the life of pioneer, soldier, and politician David Crockett. The park commemorates his birthplace and includes an 18th-century living farmstead and replica cabin. Fish and paddle on the Nolichucky River, hike, and explore nearby Johnson City.

David Crockett State Park – Middle, TN

Overnight Accommodations: Cabins and Camping

From the Nashville area, hop on the parkway and head south towards David Crockett State Park where you can grab a cabin on the lake or campsite tucked in the woods. Enjoy the beautiful drive and stop along the way to check out points of interest. David Crockett offers a lake for fishing and paddling, creeks for exploring, paved bike trails, multiple waterfalls, and a museum depicting Crockett’s life.

Pickwick Landing State Park – West, TN

Overnight Accommodations: Lodge, Cabins, and Camping

Those who are looking to extend their trek down the Natchez Trace Parkway can set their destination for Pickwick Landing State Park. This park offers a newly renovated lodge and restaurant on the shores of Pickwick Lake. This is an ideal destination for anyone who loves fishing, boating, or water sports.

