Southern Festival of Books Announces Lineup of Award-winning Authors, Poets, and Literary Legends

Marquee appearances and events for the 2022 Southern Festival of Books will feature:

JOSHUA COHEN ( The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family ): Cohen’s most recent novel is the winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, the winner of the 2021 National Jewish Book Award for Fiction, a finalist for the 2021 National Book Critics Circle Award for Fiction, and was named one of the year’s best books by The Wall Street Journal , The New York Times , Kirkus , The A.V. Club, and The Telegraph , among others.

RICK BRAGG ( The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People ): Bragg is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and bestselling author, known for his musings on Southern life. He is the author of 12 books, including The Best Cook in the World: Tales from My Momma’s Table , All Over but the Shoutin’ and The Prince of Frogtown .

TAYARI JONES ( Black Folk Could Fly: Selected Writings by Randall Kenan ): Jones is a 2021 Guggenheim fellow, a New York Times bestselling author, and the winner of the Orange Prize, Aspen Words Prize and an NAACP Image Award. Her 2018 novel An American Marriage was an Oprah’s Book Club Selection and appeared on President Obama’s summer reading list. She wrote the introduction for Black Folk Could Fly: Selected Writings by Randall Kenan, which will be released on August 9, 2022.