WEATHER- Hot- Storms on the Way

Another toasty day on tap. We will see a chance of storms beginning tonight through Monday

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 98. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.