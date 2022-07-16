Saturday, July 16, 2022
WEATHER- Hot- Storms on the Way

By Clark Shelton
Another toasty day on tap. We will see a chance of storms beginning tonight through Monday

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 98. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

