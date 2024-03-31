Easter by the Numbers 2024

Easter is a holiday celebrated by many each year. It is a day of great religious significance for 63 percent of Americans. It’s also a big donation day for churches as it’s the most attended day.
WalletHub released its latest facts and stats for Easter. Here’s what we learned.
- $22 Billion: Total Easter-related spending expected in 2024 ($177 per person celebrating).
- $3.1 Billion: Projected Easter spending on candy.
- $49,000: Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny.
- 78%: Share of people who eat chocolate bunnies’ ears first.
- 60%: Share of parents who plan to send Easter baskets to their children after moving out.
Most Popular Easter Basket Items
- Chocolate Bunnies/Eggs
- Jelly Beans
- Candy Coated Eggs
- Marshmallow candies
Top Family Easter Activities
- Easter Egg Hunt
- Eating Candy
- Taking Family Photos
- Making Easter Dinner
How Do Most People Eat Their Easter Bunnies
- 78 percent eat the ears first.
- 16 percent eat the feet first.
- 6 percent eat the tail first.
Interesting Facts about Peeps
- There are 18 flavors of Marshmallow Peeps this Year.
- 5.5 million marshmallow Peeps are produced each day.
- 1.5 billion Peeps are consumed each Easter.
White House Easter Egg Hunt
- 1878 was the inaugural year for the White House Easter Egg Roll.
- There have been three times when the White House Easter Egg was canceled- once for rain and twice during the pandemic.
- Over 30,000 people attend the White House House Easter Egg Roll each year.
- Over 80,000 souvenir wooden eggs are made for each White House Easter Egg Roll.