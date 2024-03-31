Easter by the Numbers 2024

Easter is a holiday celebrated by many each year. It is a day of great religious significance for 63 percent of Americans. It’s also a big donation day for churches as it’s the most attended day.

WalletHub released its latest facts and stats for Easter. Here’s what we learned.

$22 Billion : Total Easter-related spending expected in 2024 ($177 per person celebrating).

: Total Easter-related spending expected in 2024 ($177 per person celebrating). $3.1 Billion : Projected Easter spending on candy.

: Projected Easter spending on candy. $49,000 : Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny.

: Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny. 78% : Share of people who eat chocolate bunnies’ ears first.

: Share of people who eat chocolate bunnies’ ears first. 60%: Share of parents who plan to send Easter baskets to their children after moving out.

Most Popular Easter Basket Items

Chocolate Bunnies/Eggs

Jelly Beans

Candy Coated Eggs

Marshmallow candies

Top Family Easter Activities

Easter Egg Hunt

Eating Candy

Taking Family Photos

Making Easter Dinner

How Do Most People Eat Their Easter Bunnies

78 percent eat the ears first.

16 percent eat the feet first.

6 percent eat the tail first.

Interesting Facts about Peeps

There are 18 flavors of Marshmallow Peeps this Year.

5.5 million marshmallow Peeps are produced each day.

1.5 billion Peeps are consumed each Easter.

White House Easter Egg Hunt

1878 was the inaugural year for the White House Easter Egg Roll.

There have been three times when the White House Easter Egg was canceled- once for rain and twice during the pandemic.

Over 30,000 people attend the White House House Easter Egg Roll each year.

Over 80,000 souvenir wooden eggs are made for each White House Easter Egg Roll.