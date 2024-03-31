Easter by the Numbers 2024

Donna Vissman
photo from WalletHub

Easter is a holiday celebrated by many each year. It is a day of great religious significance for 63 percent of Americans. It’s also a big donation day for churches as it’s the most attended day.

WalletHub released its latest facts and stats for Easter. Here’s what we learned.

  • $22 Billion: Total Easter-related spending expected in 2024 ($177 per person celebrating).
  • $3.1 Billion: Projected Easter spending on candy.
  • $49,000: Price of the world’s most expensive chocolate Easter bunny.
  • 78%: Share of people who eat chocolate bunnies’ ears first.
  • 60%: Share of parents who plan to send Easter baskets to their children after moving out.

Most Popular Easter Basket Items 

  • Chocolate Bunnies/Eggs
  • Jelly Beans
  • Candy Coated Eggs
  • Marshmallow candies

Top Family Easter Activities 

  • Easter Egg Hunt
  • Eating Candy
  • Taking Family Photos
  • Making Easter Dinner

How Do Most People Eat Their Easter Bunnies

  • 78 percent eat the ears first.
  • 16 percent eat the feet first.
  • 6 percent eat the tail first.

Interesting Facts about Peeps 

  • There are 18 flavors of Marshmallow Peeps this Year.
  • 5.5 million marshmallow Peeps are produced each day.
  • 1.5 billion Peeps are consumed each Easter.

White House Easter Egg Hunt 

  • 1878 was the inaugural year for the White House Easter Egg Roll.
  • There have been three times when the White House Easter Egg was canceled- once for rain and twice during the pandemic.
  • Over 30,000 people attend the White House House Easter Egg Roll each year.
  • Over 80,000 souvenir wooden eggs are made for each White House Easter Egg Roll.

