The legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire just announced a show in Franklin.

Making a stop on their tour at FirstBank Amphitheater, the band will take to the stage on Wednesday, October 5th.

FirstBank shared in a social media post, “JUST ANNOUNCED: The legendary Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to FirstBank Amphitheater on October 5th!”

Tickets go on sale, Friday, April 15th at 10 am. Buy tickets here.

In 2020, the band celebrated 50 years of entertaining fans. They are one of the best-selling artists of all time winning nine GRAMMYS along with being members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 1969, Maurice White created the band named after the elements from his very own astrological charts. They’ve scored eight number one hits and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.