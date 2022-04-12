The legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire just announced a show in Franklin.

Making a stop on their tour at FirstBank Amphitheater, the band will take to the stage on Wednesday, October 5th.

FirstBank shared in a social media post, “JUST ANNOUNCED: The legendary Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to FirstBank Amphitheater on October 5th!”

Tickets go on sale, Friday, April 15th at 10 am. Buy tickets here. 

In 2020, the band celebrated 50 years of entertaining fans. They are one of the best-selling artists of all time winning nine GRAMMYS along with being members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 1969,  Maurice White created the band named after the elements from his very own astrological charts. They’ve scored eight number one hits and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

Previous articleWEATHER: The Calm Before The Storms.. Flood Advisory In Effect
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here