Early Voting Begins for 2024 Primary Election in Rutherford County

Wednesday, February 14 marks the first day for early voting in Rutherford County for the primary election.
Early voting time period: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Primary Election Day: March 5, 2024
This election is for the Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Election. You may choose the most convenient location since there are no assigned locations during early voting.
- View Sample Republican Primary Ballot here
- View Sample Democratic Primary Ballot here
- View Sample Smyrna Referendum Question here
Early voting times and locations:
- Rutherford County Election Office
1 South Public Square | Murfreesboro
Monday – Friday: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Murfreesboro SportsCom
2310 Memorial Blvd | Murfreesboro
Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Rutherford County Election Commission Annex
426 E Vine Street | Murfreesboro
Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion
315 John R. Rice Blvd | Murfreesboro
Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Middle Tennessee Assoc of Realtors
311 Butler Drive | Murfreesboro
Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
- World Outreach Church – Leadership Park
1921 New Salem Hwy | Murfreesboro
Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Smyrna City Hall
315 S Lowry Street | Smyrna
Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
- Grace Church – Smyrna
1004 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna
Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
- LaVergne Multi-Purpose Building
5093 Murfreesboro Rd | Lavergne
Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
