Early Voting Begins for 2024 Primary Election in Rutherford County

Wednesday, February 14 marks the first day for early voting in Rutherford County for the primary election.

Early voting time period: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Primary Election Day: March 5, 2024

This election is for the Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Election. You may choose the most convenient location since there are no assigned locations during early voting.

  • View Sample Republican Primary Ballot here
  • View Sample Democratic Primary Ballot here
  • View Sample Smyrna Referendum Question here

Early voting times and locations:

  • Rutherford County Election Office
    1 South Public Square | Murfreesboro
    Monday – Friday: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
    Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Murfreesboro SportsCom
    2310 Memorial Blvd | Murfreesboro
    Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
    Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Rutherford County Election Commission Annex
    426 E Vine Street | Murfreesboro
    Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
    Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion
    315 John R. Rice Blvd | Murfreesboro
    Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
    Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Middle Tennessee Assoc of Realtors
    311 Butler Drive | Murfreesboro
    Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
    Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • World Outreach Church – Leadership Park
    1921 New Salem Hwy | Murfreesboro
    Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
    Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Smyrna City Hall
    315 S Lowry Street | Smyrna
    Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
    Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Grace Church – Smyrna
    1004 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna
    Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
    Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • LaVergne Multi-Purpose Building
    5093 Murfreesboro Rd | Lavergne
    Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
    Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Get more information here.

