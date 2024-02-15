Early Voting Begins for 2024 Primary Election in Rutherford County

Wednesday, February 14 marks the first day for early voting in Rutherford County for the primary election.

Early voting time period: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Primary Election Day: March 5, 2024

This election is for the Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Election. You may choose the most convenient location since there are no assigned locations during early voting.

View Sample Republican Primary Ballot here

View Sample Democratic Primary Ballot here

View Sample Smyrna Referendum Question here

Early voting times and locations:

Rutherford County Election Office

1 South Public Square | Murfreesboro

Monday – Friday: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

2310 Memorial Blvd | Murfreesboro

Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

426 E Vine Street | Murfreesboro

Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

315 John R. Rice Blvd | Murfreesboro

Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

311 Butler Drive | Murfreesboro

Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

1921 New Salem Hwy | Murfreesboro

Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

315 S Lowry Street | Smyrna

Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

1004 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna

Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

5093 Murfreesboro Rd | Lavergne

Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

