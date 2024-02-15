Nashville Soccer Club Announces Summer Youth Soccer Camp Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 12, 2024) – Nashville SC announced today a series of one-of-a-kind youth soccer camps taking place throughout the summer (May – July) for boys and girls ages six to 13. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to attend.

The club is offering two options: a half-day camp at Currey Ingram Academy, home of Nashville SC’s Youth Academy; and a full-day camp at TOCA Nashville, a 25,000 square foot indoor soccer training facility located in 215 Gothic Ct. #107, Franklin, TN 37067.

After hosting its inaugural youth soccer camps in July 2023, Nashville SC received overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding this unique soccer camp experience. The goal of the 2024 summer camp series is to provide additional dates and times for even more Nashville and Middle-Tennessee children to receive high-level instruction from experienced soccer coaches and professionals.

Attendees will receive training from Nashville SC approved coaches, former professional soccer players, Nashville SC ambassadors, and additional high-level, certified coaches qualified to work with all levels of youth soccer players. In addition to these camps taking place at Nashville SC and MLS approved facilities, campers will enjoy other unique experiences such as playing a match at GEODIS Park with fellow campers, appearances from Nashville SC players, exclusive Nashville SC camp merchandise, a ticket to Nashville SC’s home match against Orlando City SC on July 17, and the opportunity to win other matchday experiences including a post-match photo on the GEODIS Park field.

For more information on registration and pricing, please visit https://www.nashvillesc.com/camps. Nashville SC Season Ticket Members and former Nashville SC youth soccer camp attendees will receive a discount code to use upon registration.

Nashville SC Academy Camp: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. – noon CT, Currey Ingram Academy

June 24-27

July 8-11

July 15-18

July 22-25

Nashville SC Camp at TOCA Nashville: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT, TOCA Nashville

May 27-31

June 10-14

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News ​