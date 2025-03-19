Driver Arrested Following Murfreesboro Road Rage Incident

March 19, 2025 – Murfreesboro Police Department officers are investigating a road rage incident where two drivers were involved in a dangerous exchange, including smashing each other windows and ramming vehicles. The incident escalated from a prior encounter between the two drivers on March 18.

The situation began when the driver of a silver Honda Odyssey minivan began driving erratically on Northwest Broad Street, cutting people off, using his flashers to get through traffic, and brake-checking other drivers. This occurred around 6:18 on Wednesday morning.

The minivan and the driver of a white Dodge Ram stopped at the traffic light at Florence Road. The minivan driver then got out and smashed the taillight, windows, and mirror of the pickup then rammed the truck while fleeing, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The Dodge Ram driver also smashed the window of the minivan, injuring his hand.

“Road rage can easily cloud driver’s judgment and results in reckless actions,” said MPD Sergeant Nathan Corwin. “These types of incidents can turn a moment of frustration into a potentially dangerous decision.”

About an hour later, the damaged minivan was located at TriStar Stone Crest Hospital. The minivan driver had taken an older passenger for treatment following the road rage incident.

The minivan driver reportedly caused a disturbance, forcing hospital staff to ask him to leave. He was eventually taken into custody outside the hospital by Smyrna Police Department officers.

Murfreesboro police have charged the minivan driver with aggravated assault and felony vandalism. Additional charges are pending by Smyrna police.

The driver of the Dodge pickup could potentially face misdemeanor vandalism charges pending further investigation.

“If you are involved in a road rage incident, try to ignore the other driver and let them safely pass,” Corwin said. “Trying to win an argument behind the wheel with a stranger is not worth jeopardizing your safety.”

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: MPD

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email