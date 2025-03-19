OBITUARY: Rebecca “Beccy” Girton Lanier Clark

Rebecca “Beccy” Girton Lanier Clark, age 57, stepped into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Milton, TN, after a valiant fight with breast cancer. Beccy was born on April 17, 1967, in Phoenix, AZ. She and her parents moved to Steamboat Springs, CO with her three sisters in 1977. After graduating high school she worked in Panama City Beach, FL where she met and fell in love with Bill Lanier.

She and Bill married and moved to Albany, GA in 1986. They had three sons Caleb, Seth, and Micah. Beccy had many years of joy as she and Bill raised their family and made deep lasting friendships. Beccy served at Sherwood Baptist Church in many capacities, in addition to this she helped the elderly by cleaning their homes and teaching water aerobics. She cared for anyone who needed help. She was truly selfless and looked for joy and brought joy into any room she entered. Her family and friends were the recipients of this incredible God-given gift. During this time, she was widowed in 2018. Beccy was service-minded and served on many committees and boards which led to her meeting Chuck Clark. Serving on the Service to Servants board together, an organization serving missionaries in Liberia, they developed a friendship that blossomed into a beautiful relationship in 2019. This led to their marriage on October 30, 2019.

Chuck and Beccy had an adventurous six years. They traveled to Niagara Falls, hiked many National Parks, went on a helicopter ride, enjoyed white water rafting and ziplining. They together were always looking for the next adventure. Beccy’s love of God’s creation led her to be outdoors at any chance given. She was a lavish gardener of beautiful picking flowers and vegetables, especially tomatoes for Chuck.

But her love for people was bigger than any adventure and was only surpassed by her love for her children and grandchildren. As a loving mother, Beccy was also a confidant, friend, supporter, and sweet Mama. She was “Birdie” to her grandchildren, and she loved nothing more than spending time with them outdoors, swimming, playing, reading, and creating. She was an amazing BIRDIE.

She leaves behind her adoring husband, Chuck Clark; parents, Chuck and Pat Girton of Milton, TN; children, Caleb Lanier of Nashville, TN, Seth (Becca) Lanier of Spring Hill, TN, and Micah (Abigail) Lanier of Leesburg, GA; sisters, Tammi (Bill) Engle of Lampe, MO, Debbie (Amanda) Holbrook-Girton of Hamilton, OH, and Bonnie Girton of Hayden, CO; granddaughter, Selah June Lanier; stepchildren, Charlie (Sarah) Clark of West Lebanon, NH, and Michael (Kylie) Clark of Milton, TN; step grandchildren, Mary Alice Clark, Shepherd Clark and Nora Clark.

She also leaves behind a great host of adored nieces and nephews and more friends than anyone can count. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

PSALM 27:13 & 14 I would have despaired unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living. Wait for the LORD; Be strong and let your heart take courage: Yes, wait for the LORD.

Beccy’s Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Brady Cooper officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please visit lovejustice.ngo and give in honor of Beccy. It is a nonprofit organization that provides help to victims of human trafficking. This organization was near and dear to her heart, and she felt very passionate about their ministry.

