OBITUARY: Kenneth Charlton Thomas

Kenneth Charlton Thomas, age 59, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, March 13, 2025, after his battle with small cell lung cancer. We rejoice that he is at peace, no longer in pain, and in the arms of our heavenly Father.

Ken grew up in Smyrna, TN, where he attended Smyrna High School and graduated with the class of 1984. He loved sports; playing baseball, basketball, and football. He was a very hard working and caring man. Ken was an avid lover of the outdoors, spending many years hunting alongside his family and friends, cutting firewood and teaching his sons and grandson. He was a devoted son and father, always showing kindness to everyone.

Ken attended Smyrna Church of Christ until his health began to decline. He had a special interest in Serenity Class, as he was no stranger to life’s struggles.

Ken loved the Lord and life. He loved his family and friends dearly and he will be missed deeply by all.

Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Mai Carter and sister, Cara Lynn Carter Thomas.

He is survived by his son Isiah Charlton Thomas (Danielle); son, Caleb Pinkerton; his father Richard Thomas; stepmother Martha Thomas; brother Todd Thomas; stepdaughters Alex Muncy and Kate Muncy; stepbrother Jeff Haworth; nephew Jeremiah Leflore, niece Blake Hatcher; and all of his beloved grandchildren, cousins, friends and family members.

Services will be held at Smyrna Church of Christ Saturday, March 22, 2025. Visitation will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with a service held at 4:00 p.m.

Psalms 23

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

He makes me lie down in green pastures.

He led me beside still waters.

He restores my soul.

He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

Even though I walk through the valley

of the shadow of death,

I will fear no evil,

for you are with me;

Your rod and your staff comfort me.

You prepare a table for me

in the presence of my enemies;

You anoint my head with oil,

My cup overflows.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life,

And I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth, please visit our floral store.