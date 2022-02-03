The Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center recently introduced an educational exhibit for children and families: Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice.

Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice is a timeless exhibit created by Minnesota Children’s Museum that allows children to explore dinosaur habitats to better understand how these mysterious animals lived and examine what they left behind. Visitors will be transported back to the Cretaceous Period (145 – 65 million years ago), the time when dinosaurs last lived on earth.

The exhibit, created for children ages 3 – 10, features two distinct environments and a variety of activities. Children can step into the role of paleontologist by uncovering fossils with brushes and creating drawings of the dinosaur environment using fossil rubbings and tracings.

Children are connected with the prehistoric home of the Triceratops and T-Rex while experiencing this exhibit. They can circle the land in insect costumes, work through a swampy bog, and identify an ecosystem of animals and plants. Visitors will meet two dinosaurs, a Troodon and Edmontosaurus, who made their homes in the cold climate of Alaska. Activities include climbing rocky steps and breezing down an icy slide.

Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice is the first child-centered exhibit in the country dedicated to expanding the understanding of dinosaur habitat and range. The exhibit will run through May 8, 2022.

The exhibit and a 40 minute climb time are included with SOAC admission. Hours of operation and admission are as follows:

Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday, closed

Children (ages 2 – 12): $5.00, Children younger than 2 are free

Adults (ages 13 – 54): $7.00

Adults (ages 55 and over): $4.00

For additional information, please visit the Town’s website, www.townofsmyrna.org, or call 615-459-9710.

About the Minnesota Children’s Museum

Minnesota Children’s Museum is a non-profit community educational organization committed to smart play: sparking children’s learning through play. Infants ages six months through children age 10 discover their world through hands-on exhibits in five permanent galleries. Minnesota Children’s Museum has been providing children and adults with a fun, educational environment since 1981.

National Tour sponsored by the David B. Jones Foundation.