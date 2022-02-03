A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect as the temperatures have cooled significantly and ice is possible on the roadways.

Please be cautious as you are commuting to and from work, school, or any other activities.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is also in effect for portions of Middle Tennessee due to the ongoing rainfall.

For the day, highs will be in a range from 30s and 40s to even the 60s.

Nashville – 45

Clarksville – 34

Murfreesboro – 62

