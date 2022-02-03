MURFREESBORO – In a joint release with James Madison University on Tuesday, it was announced Middle Tennessee and JMU will meet in football to open the 2022 season. The Blue Raiders will travel to Harrisonburg, Va., on Sept. 3.

The game is a late replacement for the previously scheduled home contest with Missouri. The Tigers recently informed the Blue Raiders they would not be coming to Murfreesboro.

“We lost the Missouri game last fall as they chose to contractually buyout the game,” said Director of Athletics Chris Massaro . “Every avenue was taken in order to keep the game but to no avail. Missouri will have to pay us $800,000 to exercise the buyout part of the contract. There were not a lot of options so we are thankful JMU was willing to work with us.”

This will mark just the second meeting in football between the two schools. JMU won the only other meeting, 24-22, during the 1994 season in Harrisonburg.

The complete 2022 schedule will be announced at a later date by Conference USA.