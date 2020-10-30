The MTCS Cougars were on the road for the second straight week as they took on The Webb School. The Cougars had a two-game winning streak entering tonight as they beat MJCA last week 47-24.

MTCS ended their season with a three game winning streak as they beat Webb 38-14. With the win, they improved to 5-4.

MTCS struck first in the first quarter. They scored on an Eli Wilson touchdown run to go up 7-0.

Eli Wilson of MTCS struck again with a long touchdown run to give his team a 14-0 lead. The Webb School returned the following kickoff back for a touchdown to get on the scoreboard at 14-7.

MTCS scored again in the first half with a pass from Geren to Gant from eight yards out. MTCS led 21-7. The Webb School intercepted a pass and returned it all the way for a touchdown to cut into the lead 21-14.

In the second half, MTCS added to their lead with a Mitchell run for the touchdown. They led 28-14. Mitchell, later in the third, ran for his second touchdown to make it 35-14.

In the fourth quarter, MTCS added a chip in field goal by Hunter Harris to increase their lead to 38-14. That would be the final score of the game.

