LaVergne hosted Cane Ridge in the final contest of the 2020 regular football season. The Wolverines entered tonight after they fell last week to Smyrna 35-28.

The Wolverines fought hard, but struggled to find the end zone as they fell to Cane Ridge 45-7.

Cane Ridge scored first with a one-yard run from Campbell. They missed the PAT, but still had a 6-0 lead. That would be all the scoring in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Dre Webb scored on a rushing play to give LaVergne the lead 7-6 after a successful PAT. Cane Ridge responded with a touchdown pass from Clemmons to Good from four yards out. The PAT was blocked making it 12-7.

Cane Ridge added to their lead with a touchdown from Good in the wildcat. The increased their lead to 18-7. After a LaVergne turnover, Cane Ridge capitalized with a touchdown pass from Clemmons to Shelton to go up 25-7.

The Cane Ridge defense forced their second turnover of the night as they forced a fumble, recovered it, and returned it for a touchdown to get a 32-7 lead heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, Cane Ridge added to their lead late in the third with a thirteen yard run from Campbell. Cane Ridge led 38-7. The third quarter came to an end with Cane Ridge on top.

In the fourth quarter, Cane Ridge put the mercy rule into play with a sixteen yard touchdown pass from Abdullah to Shelton. The Ravens led 45-7. That is how the contest would end with Cane Ridge on top 45-7.

