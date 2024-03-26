Craig Campbell to Sing National Anthem at Nashville SC Game

Country star Craig Campbell considers it an honor to perform the “Star Spangled Banner,” and he is set to sing his stunning rendition of the beloved song at the Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew soccer match at GEODIS Park in Nashville on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The date falls at the end of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and Craig will host an information and resource booth about the disease in the Fan Zone area in the North Plaza of the stadium prior to the game. Purchase tickets to the game here.

Craig’s father passed away with colorectal cancer at the age of 36, and he has devoted his time, talent and resources to help find a cure for the devastating disease. The annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Tournament has raised close to one million dollars for colorectal cancer research and awareness, and he started The Kenny Campbell Foundation in honor of his father last year. The next cornhole tournament, his 10th, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 6th & Peabody in Nashville. Sponsorship opportunities are available HERE.

“Thank you to the Nashville SC folks for timing this so we can help build awareness for people to get cancer screenings – it’s so important,” said Craig. “This will be my first time at an NSC game in GEODIS Park, and I can’t wait to see these crazy fans I’ve been hearing about.”

Craig recently announced one of the most passionate albums of his career, Class of ’89. The six songs represent the core influences who helped mold his desire to pursue a career as an artist and songwriter. His moving rendition of Clint Black’s “Killin’ Time” will be released on March 19, and his heartfelt version of Randy Travis’ “On The Other Hand” will come out on April 12.

The new project follows an ambitious year of new music for the country hitmaker, releasing the 16-song The Lost Files: Exhibit A and the 17-song Exhibit B, the second of which landed on the first ballot of this year’s ACM Awards.

In 2022, Craig and his wife Mindy opened Grindstone Cowboy in their adopted hometown of Eagleville, TN. The coffee shop, restaurant, and music venue has become a popular gathering spot for locals and visitors alike and has received Ruthies Awards for best “Local Coffee Shop” and “Live Music/Concert Venue.” They are currently building out their second location in Shelbyville, TN.