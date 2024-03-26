Emergency Communications Center Employees Receive Promotions; Another Receives Lifesavers Award

Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Center Director Seth Russell announces the promotion of three outstanding employees who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their respective roles. Another dispatcher receives a Lifesavers Award for her dedication and commitment to the job.

Dispatcher Randi Price, James Smith, and Elizabeth Stubblefield received promotions.

Price was hired by MECC in January 2016 as a dispatcher/call taker. Price was promoted to Communications Supervisor in December 2023. Price was selected as a Communications Training Officer (CTO) in 2018. In 2021, she was promoted to be one of our first Quality Assurance Evaluators.

Smith began his career with MECC in November 2017 as a dispatcher/call taker. Smith was promoted to Communications Supervisor in September 2023. Prior to his promotion, he was selected as a CTO.

Stubblefield started working with the Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Center (MECC) in January 2017 as a dispatcher/call taker. Stubblefield was promoted to Communications Coordinator in October 2023 as the Operations Coordinator supervising the Night Team. She was selected to be a CTO in 2019. Stubblefield was promoted to Communications Supervisor in 2020 and recognized as Murfreesboro’s Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year in 2021.

“The success of our Emergency Communications Team starts with invested and caring leadership at every level,” Russell said. “Leaders that seek to regularly demonstrate our center values of Teamwork, Integrity, Respect, and Dedication.

Communications Training Officer Celeste Thompson was honored with a Lifesavers Award for assisting with saving the life of a one-year-old baby boy who was not breathing. Thompson gathered much needed information from the frantic father and relayed it to emergency personnel.

“As an emergency communications team, investing in quality training and the professional development of our team members is critical to empowering them to handle any call for help within our jurisdiction,” Russell said.

The employees were honored at a promotion/awards ceremony at MPD headquarters on Friday, March 22.