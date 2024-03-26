Nashville International Airport to Begin Daily Blasting for Terminal Roadway Construction and Enhancements

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) began daily blasting operations on March 25, 2024, as part of its New Horizon expansion project. The blasting, needed for the extension of Concourse D and other terminal roadway improvements, is expected to continue through the end of 2024.

Daily blasts are scheduled Monday through Friday, weather permitting, at 1:00 p.m., with a backup time of 3:30 p.m., as necessary.

With the assistance from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and construction personnel, traffic on Donelson Pike, Airport Service Road and Terminal Drive will be stopped for up to five minutes pre- and post-blast to ensure pedestrian safety.

Safety is the top priority at BNA and all blasting operations will adhere to strict protocols to ensure the safety of travelers. Those in the vicinity will hear a series of short horns prior to the blast to indicate the halt of traffic, and following the blast to mark that traffic may resume as normal.

Passengers within the terminal will be able to hear blasting.