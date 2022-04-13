Country hitmaker Craig Campbell and his wife Mindy revealed plans to open a coffee shop in their hometown of Eagleville, Tennessee several months ago, and today, they are pleased to announce the grand opening of Grindstone Cowboy on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The fun day will kick off at 8 a.m. and feature kid-friendly events, live music from Jason Sturgeon, Craig and his family and other special guests, and of course coffee.

“Mindy and I share the love of coffee and music, and this has been a dream of ours for a long time,” said Craig, who alluded to the fact that there is no drive-thru coffee shop within 20 minutes of their house. “We love this community, and want this to be a welcoming place for our friends, neighbors and visitors to have a great cup of coffee, good fellowship, wonderful music and maybe a drink or two.”

Housed in a historic building at 115 North Main Street in the heart of Eagleville, Grindstone Cowboy will include a restaurant, bar and music venue and feature craft coffee drinks, coffee cocktails, beer on tap, and soups and sandwiches at lunch. Coffee for Grindstone Cowboy will be roasted by popular Nashville coffee house Frothy Monkey, and an in-house baker will create baked goods and desserts. The “new” floor of the extensively renovated building was repurposed from one of the theater stages in Nashville’s renowned Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Evening concerts featuring top touring artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Every step of this project has involved our entire family, because we are all invested in this dream,” added Mindy, referring to their daughters Preslee and Kinni Rose. “This has been a huge labor of love, and we’re excited for April 30 to get here!”

Grindstone Cowboy will be open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. The shop will host regular evening concerts and intimate writers’ nights similar to the famed Bluebird Café in Nashville. Women Winestone Wednesday, Live music on Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kids Karaoke, and a book exchange are also planned. The Campbells will also be making the space available to rent for birthday parties, music showcases, meetings and more.

Grindstone Cowboy

115 North Main Street

Eagleville, TN 37060

https://thegrindstonecowboy.com

Craig has been headlining the Craig Campbell Tour, by God since his “by God” single was released at the end of February. He wrote the moving song with Thomas Archer and Jordan Walker, and the single is available HERE through his Grindstone Records label.

Craig Campbell Tour, by God

4/16 Mountain Home, AR Buncles Brick Oven with Heath Sanders

4/23 Fulton, MS BMB Off-Road Park

4/29 Nashville, TN Tin Roof Birthday Bash

5/14 Athens, WI Summer Kickoff Party

5/21 Hartford, OH Country On The Grounds Memorial Festival