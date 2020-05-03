A lot has happened recently regarding COVID-19. Specific businesses have begun to re-open and the state has issued guidance on how to safely reopen these industries.
It’s a lot to keep track of, so here is a list of articles we’ve recently published that highlight some of the local industries that have begun to reopen in Rutherford County.
*Of note: The reopening of the below businesses only pertains to businesses in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. These six counties – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – will create individual plans in consultation with their locally-run health departments.
1Close Contact Businesses – Can Reopen May 6
Close contact businesses include hair salons, barbershops, spas, massage facilities and more. Gov. Lee announced these businesses can reopen May 6 and the state released guidance for how close contact businesses can reopen. Read More.
2Houses of Worship – Reopen Date to be Determined by Each Individual Faith Community
Friday, the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives is recommending a phased approach to resuming in-person gatherings. Gov. Lee says each individual fath community can “determine the proper time and how to incorporate these guidelines to worship in a way that protects the health of their congregation.” Read More.
3Gyms & Exercise Facilities – Reopened May 1
Gyms and exercise facilities are allowed to reopen under guidance created by Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group. In addition to strict adherence to CDC guidelines, the State recommends gyms, fitness/exercise facilities, or substantially similar facilities and activities put into place an assortment of measures to protect consumers and employees. Read More.
4Restaurants – Dine-in Services Reopened April 27
Under guidance from the state, restaurants were permitted to re-open their dining rooms April 27th. A few points in the state’s guidelines for restaurants include limiting the number of customers to 50% capacity, spacing tables 6 feet apart, limiting tables to no more than 6 guests. Read More.
5Retail Stores – Reopened April 29
Retail stores were permitted to reopen April 29. Like restaurants, state guidelines call for retail stores to limit the number of customers to 50% capacity. A few other points in the state’s guidelines for retail stores include utilizing plastic shields between customers and clerks at service counters, establishing one-way aisles and much more. Read More.