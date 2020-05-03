A lot has happened recently regarding COVID-19. Specific businesses have begun to re-open and the state has issued guidance on how to safely reopen these industries.

It’s a lot to keep track of, so here is a list of articles we’ve recently published that highlight some of the local industries that have begun to reopen in Rutherford County.

*Of note: The reopening of the below businesses only pertains to businesses in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. These six counties – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – will create individual plans in consultation with their locally-run health departments.