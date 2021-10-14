1 Walden Pumpkin Farm

8653 Rocky Fork Road

Smyrna, Tennessee

(615) 220 2918

http://www.waldenfarm.biz/

Admission: $10

Pick out a pumpkin, go on a hayride, ride the pumpkin train, visit with the farm animals, explore the corn maze, shop in the general store or try one of the tasty treats offered for sale – like pumpkin fudge or chocolate dipped cheesecake. Walden Farm also offers gourds, Indian corn, straw, and fall flowers. Private field trips are available Monday through Friday. Walden Bucks are needed to participate in farm activities. It is a punch card sold for $10.

Hours: September 25 through October 31, Thursday, and Friday, 2:00pm until 6:30pm, Saturday, 9:00am until 6:00pm, and Sunday 12:00pm until 4:00pm.