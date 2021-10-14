The weather is cooling, leaves are falling and it’s time for Halloween fun like making Jack-O-Lanterns and exploring corn mazes. Here are five farms that offer pumpkins, corn mazes, hayrides, and lots of fun activities for the kids through the end of October.
1Walden Pumpkin Farm
8653 Rocky Fork Road
Smyrna, Tennessee
(615) 220 2918
http://www.waldenfarm.biz/
Admission: $10
Pick out a pumpkin, go on a hayride, ride the pumpkin train, visit with the farm animals, explore the corn maze, shop in the general store or try one of the tasty treats offered for sale – like pumpkin fudge or chocolate dipped cheesecake. Walden Farm also offers gourds, Indian corn, straw, and fall flowers. Private field trips are available Monday through Friday. Walden Bucks are needed to participate in farm activities. It is a punch card sold for $10.
Hours: September 25 through October 31, Thursday, and Friday, 2:00pm until 6:30pm, Saturday, 9:00am until 6:00pm, and Sunday 12:00pm until 4:00pm.
2Lucky Ladd Farm
4374 Rocky Glad Road
Eagleville, Tennessee
(615) 274-3786
https://luckyladdfarms.com//index.html
Admission: $15 to $44
This fall bring the entire family to Lucky Ladd Farms for a harvest-time experience like no other. Explore their corn maze, pick up a pumpkin, ride a pony, bite into a juicy caramel apple and discover all that Lucky Ladd Farms Fall Festival has to offer. It has become a family tradition for so many, and has been rated one of the TOP 5 BEST PUMPKIN FARMS IN THE SOUTH!
Hours: Now through October 3, Thursday through Saturday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Sunday, 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm; October 4 through October 30, Thursday through Saturday, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Sunday, 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
3Grandaddy’s Farm
454 Highland Ridge Road
Estill Springs, Tennessee
(931) 327-4080
https://grandaddysfarm.com/
Admission: $11 to $30
Since 1951, Grandaddy’s Farm has been offering agri-fun for the whole family. From their corn maze to their 150-foot long “Landslide”, the farm is an all-day adventure. Along with the pumpkin patch, there is a corm maze, hay rides, duck races, a straw maze, an animal corral, pig races, and many more fun activities. Save room for at least one of their famous apple cider doughnuts made fresh daily.
Hours: Now through October 30, Tuesday through Thursday, 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm; Friday, 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Saturday, 9:00 am until 8:00 pm
4Lyon Family Farm
130 Bellevue Road
Taft, Tennessee
(931) 438-9938
https://www.lyonfamilyfarms.com/
Admission: $12 to $45
Boasting the largest pumpkin patch in the Tennessee Valley, Lyon Family Farms’ annual Fall Festival also offers a corn maze, hayrides, a cow train, a petting zoo, pig and duck races, huge slides, a giant pillow bounce, a corn box for the wee ones (like a sand box, but not) and this is just break the surface on the many attractions at the farm! Fireworks every Friday night in October at 7:30 p.m.
They have plenty to eat on-site, such as roasted corn, caramel apples, hot dogs, hamburgers, ribeye sandwiches, and many other tasty treats.
Hours: September 25 through October 31, Wednesday and Thursday, 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm; Friday 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, 9:00 am until 6:00 pm, Sunday, 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm
5Cedarwood Pumpkin Patch
2900 Old Nashville Highway
McMinnville, Tennessee
(931) 939-3960
http://www.cedarwoodfarmstn.com/
Admission: $11 to $17
Buddy and Jan Patterson invite everyone to get out of the house and come to Cedarwood Farms to enjoy their Fall activities, such as the jump pad, pick your own pumpkin, corn maze, giant hamster wheels, bouncy slides, two petting zoos, a pumpkin train, bonfires by the pond, pedal cart and tricycle tracks, giant boat play land, hay maze, pipe slides, tire city, tree house, kids cabin, antique houses and equipment, corn crib, and much more. Some of their newest editions include the inflatable obstacle course, 1950’s carousel, and a newly improved pedal cart track.
They have a country kitchen that serves chicken strips, BBQ, corn dogs, hotdogs, baked goods, and sweet treats. Their country store carries gourds, pumpkins, scarecrows, straw bales, mums, corn stocks and more produce, as well as gifts, can be found at the Country Store on the property. Also available on site are chicken strips, barbecue, hot dogs, corn dogs, and homemade desserts to keep pumpkin hunters from getting hungry.
Hours: September 25 until October 31, Friday, 8:30 am until 9:00 pm; Saturday, 9:30 am until 9:00 pm, Sunday, 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm