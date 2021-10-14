Ronald Michael “Ron” Abdo, age 54 of Rockvale, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

He was born in St. Clair Shores, MI, and was preceded in death by his father, Tom Karam.

Ron is survived by his wife, Margaret Abdo; son, Jay Abdo of Rockvale, TN; stepson, Chad Warrick of Pennsylvania; stepdaughter, Toshia Ridings of Delaware, OH; mother, Carol Solak Karam of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, Ted Abdo of Murfreesboro, TN; step-grandchildren, Bechler Ridings, Ethan Warrick, and Malakai Warrick; and a step great-grandson, Kayden Warrick.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Sherman Boyd officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Saturday prior to the Celebration of Life at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Ron was a member of Crossway Baptist Church and was a former manager with General Mills Corporation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Military Family Association in memory of Ron.

An online guestbook for the Abdo family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

