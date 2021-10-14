Street Signs renaming Mercury Boulevard in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. are now installed. The renaming became official on October 13, 2021.

The Planning Commission voted May 19, 2021, to rename Mercury Boulevard to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to recognize Dr. King’s contributions to racial equity and to reflect the City’s commitment to diversity.

City of Murfreesboro administrators and elected officers gathered Sept. 18 at Patterson Park Community Center to celebrate the unveiling of the new street signage for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

As part of the renaming, a small 600-foot segment of Mercury Boulevard east of South Rutherford Boulevard was renamed to John Bragg Highway to be consistent with current E911 street naming protocol. This change came after the Planning Department consulted with various emergency service providers.

City Councilman Kirt Wade advocated the change to honor the Civil Rights’ leader in Murfreesboro. Council referred the renaming to the Planning Commission which is authorized to consider and approve street naming changes.