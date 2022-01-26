Prime Video this February celebrates Black History Month with iconic titles including Amazon Originals The Underground Railroad and Harlem. Expect to see a dedicated collection of titles celebrating Black History Month in the coming days.

Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in February 2022.

February 1

(500) Days of Summer

A Fistful of Dollars

All About Steve

Alpha Dog

America’s Sweethearts

Borat

Bride wars

Die Hard

Die Hard: With A Vengeance

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central

While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Forrest Gump

Gone In Sixty Seconds

Half Baked

Hollywood Shuffle

How High

Humpday

I Heart Huckabees

Just Between Friends

Killers

King Arthur

Life Partners

Lincoln

Little Miss Sunshine

Live Free Or Die Hard

Love & Other Drugs

Overboard

Platoon

Posse

Reign of Fire

Robocop

Ski Patrol

Southern Charm: New Orleans

S2

Step Up

The A-Team

The Fly

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Impossible

The Rock

Turistas

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Untamed Heart

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Reacher

Walk The Line

What Happens In Vegas

You Again

Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16

Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2

Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2

Nathan For You, Seasons 1-2

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Seasons 1-3

Workaholics, Seasons 1-7

February 2

Freakonomics

February 4

*Book of Love (Amazon Original Movie)

*Reacher: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

*Phat Tuesday: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

February 11

*I Want You Back (Amazon Original Movie)

*HOMESTAY (Amazon Original Movie)

*Sofia Nino de Rivera: Lo Volveria a Hacer: New Episodes (Amazon Original Series)

February 18

*Lov3 (Amazon Original Movie)

*LOL: Last One Laughing Canada: New Season (Amazon Original Series)

*The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: New Season (Amazon Original Series)

*The Legend of Vox Machina: New Episodes (Amazon Original Series)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

February 25