Prime Video this February celebrates Black History Month with iconic titles including Amazon Originals The Underground Railroad and Harlem. Expect to see a dedicated collection of titles celebrating Black History Month in the coming days.
Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in February 2022.
February 1
- (500) Days of Summer
- A Fistful of Dollars
- All About Steve
- Alpha Dog
- America’s Sweethearts
- Borat
- Bride wars
- Die Hard
- Die Hard: With A Vengeance
- Don’t Be A Menace To South Central
- While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
- Forrest Gump
- Gone In Sixty Seconds
- Half Baked
- Hollywood Shuffle
- How High
- Humpday
- I Heart Huckabees
- Just Between Friends
- Killers
- King Arthur
- Life Partners
- Lincoln
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Live Free Or Die Hard
- Love & Other Drugs
- Overboard
- Platoon
- Posse
- Reign of Fire
- Robocop
- Ski Patrol
- Southern Charm: New Orleans
- S2
- Step Up
- The A-Team
- The Fly
- The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
- The Impossible
- The Rock
- Turistas
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
- Untamed Heart
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Walk The Line
- What Happens In Vegas
- You Again
- Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16
- Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2
- Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2
- Nathan For You, Seasons 1-2
- Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Seasons 1-3
- Workaholics, Seasons 1-7
February 2
- Freakonomics
February 4
- *Book of Love (Amazon Original Movie)
- *Reacher: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)
- *Phat Tuesday: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)
February 11
- *I Want You Back (Amazon Original Movie)
- *HOMESTAY (Amazon Original Movie)
- *Sofia Nino de Rivera: Lo Volveria a Hacer: New Episodes (Amazon Original Series)
February 18
- *Lov3 (Amazon Original Movie)
- *LOL: Last One Laughing Canada: New Season (Amazon Original Series)
- *The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: New Season (Amazon Original Series)
- *The Legend of Vox Machina: New Episodes (Amazon Original Series)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
February 25
- The Protege