This December brings nine Amazon Originals, including Being The Ricardos, With Love, the premiere of Harlem, and the sixth and final season of The Expanse. Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in December 2021.

December 1

A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)

A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Alex Cross (2013)

All Is Lost (2013)

Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End Of Days (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)

Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Ronin (1998)

Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6

Sanford: Seasons 1-2

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11

The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)

The Proposal (2009)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Waterboy (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)

White As Snow (2021)

December 3

*Harlem – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Joe Bell (2020)

We Are X (2016)

December 8

*FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 9

*The Ferragnez – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 10

*Encounter – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico – Amazon Original Series: Season 3

*The Expanse – Amazon Original Series: Season 6

December 12

A Christmas Star (2021)

December 16

Theory Of Everything (2014)

December 17

Boxing Day (2021)

Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)

*With Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

December 19

Joy for Christmas (2021)

December 20

Who You Think I Am (2021)

December 21

*Being The Ricardos – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

December 23

*Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)

December 31