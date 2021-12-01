Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in December 2021.

December 1

Disney Insider – Episode 111 “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”

Hawkeye – Episode 103

December 3

Christmas… Again?!

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Edward Scissorhands

Ice Age

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Million Dollar Arm

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Premiere

The Rescue – Premiere

December 8

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)

Welcome to Earth – All Episodes Streaming – Premiere

Disney Insider – Episode 112 “Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice”

Hawkeye – Episode 104

December 10

Tron: Legacy

December 15

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

Gigantosaurus (S3)

Life Below Zero (S17)

Science Of Stupid (S8)

Foodtastic – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere

Hawkeye – Episode 105

December 17

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition – Premiere

December 22

Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)

Hawkeye – Episode 106 – Season Finale

December 24

Encanto

King Tut In Color

Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

December 29

T.O.T.S. (S3)

The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere

December 31