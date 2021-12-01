Everything Coming to Disney Plus

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in December 2021.

December 1

  • Disney Insider – Episode 111 “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”
  • Hawkeye – Episode 103

December 3

  • Christmas… Again?!
  • Disney Holiday Magic Quest
  • Edward Scissorhands
  • Ice Age
  • Ice Age: Continental Drift
  • Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
  • Million Dollar Arm
  • Mr. Popper’s Penguins
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Premiere
  • The Rescue – Premiere

December 8

  • The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)
  • Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)
  • Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)
  • Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)
  • Welcome to Earth – All Episodes Streaming – Premiere
  • Disney Insider – Episode 112 “Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice”
  • Hawkeye – Episode 104

December 10

  • Tron: Legacy

December 15

  • Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)
  • Gigantosaurus (S3)
  • Life Below Zero (S17)
  • Science Of Stupid (S8)
  • Foodtastic – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere
  • Hawkeye – Episode 105

December 17

  • Home Alone 4
  • Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
  • Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition – Premiere

December 22

  • Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Hawkeye – Episode 106 – Season Finale

December 24

  • Encanto
  • King Tut In Color
  • Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

December 29

  • T.O.T.S. (S3)
  • The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere

December 31

  • 80s Top Ten (S1)

