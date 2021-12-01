Middle Tennessee State University awards an array of guaranteed scholarships to qualifying first-time, incoming freshmen, but an important deadline to take advantage is quickly approaching.

Students must have a complete application on file with the MTSU Admissions Office by Wednesday, Dec. 1, to be considered for academic merit-guaranteed scholarship, ranging from $2,000 to $6,000 based on ACT scores and GPA, for the 2022-23 academic year.

Tony Strode, left, MTSU undergraduate director of admissions, and Dr. Deb Sells, vice president of Student Affairs, find answers to questions for a prospective student and parent visiting campus during a True Blue Preview day in early November. High school seniors considering MTSU as a college choice need to apply by Dec. 1 to be considered for guaranteed scholarships. (MTSU photo by Cat Curtis Murphy)

This fall, during daily campus tours, True Blue Tour events, MTSU recruiters’ visits to schools and other outreach, the message has been clear: Apply by Dec. 1 — or lose those potential guaranteed scholarship dollars that can help ease the burden of paying for college.

“To be safe, I tell students and parents to apply immediately,” said Deb Sells, vice president for Student Affairs and vice provost for Enrollment and Academic Services.

“With December 1 fast approaching, students will need to act quickly to request transcripts, finalize other details and go ahead and complete the process in order to meet the deadline,” Sells added.

Prospective students can apply by going to https://mtsu.edu/how-to-apply/index.php and following the prompts.

Guaranteed scholarships for qualifying students include:

National Merit/Achievement/Hispanic semifinalist —$6,000 per year.

Trustee Scholarship (30 to 36 ACT/1,300 SAT/3.5 or higher GPA) —$5,000 per year.

Presidential Scholarship (25 to 29 ACT/1,200 SAT/3.5 or higher GPA) —$4,500 per year.

True Blue Scholarship (23 to 24 ACT/1,130 SAT/3.5 or higher GPA) — $2,000 per year.

Students who qualify must accept the scholarship by May 1, Sells said.

The deadline for transfer students to apply to potentially receive guaranteed scholarships is Feb. 15.

For questions about admissions, financial aid and more, call 615-898-2111 or visit the MTSU One Stop.