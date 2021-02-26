Coming to Netflix in March 2021 rs

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of March 2021. Highlights this month Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1, and The Irregulars — Netflix Original, and more…

Coming Soon (no date announced)

  • Abla Fahita: Drama Queen — Netflix Original
  • ARASHI’s Diary Voyage ep24 — Netflix Documentary
  • The Yin Yang Master — Netflix Film

March 1

  • Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — Netflix Documentary
  • Batman Begins (2005)
  • Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
  • Dances with Wolves (1990)
  • DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
  • I Am Legend (2007)
  • Invictus (2009)
  • Jason X (2001)
  • Killing Gunther (2017)
  • LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
  • Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
  • Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
  • Rain Man (1988)
  • Step Up: Revolution (2012)
  • Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
  • The Dark Knight (2008)
  • The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
  • Training Day (2001)
  • Two Weeks Notice (2002)
  • Year One (2009)

March 2

  • Black or White (2014)
  • Word Party: Season 5 — Netflix Family

March 3

  • Moxie — Netflix Film
  • Murder Among the Mormons — Netflix Documentary
  • Parker (2013)
  • Safe Haven (2013)

March 4

  • Pacific Rim: The Black — Netflix Anime

March 5

  • City of Ghosts — Netflix Family
  • Dogwashers — Netflix Film
  • Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — Netflix Documentary
  • Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — Netflix Family
  • Sentinelle — Netflix Film

March 8

  • Bombay Begums — Netflix Original
  • Bombay Rose — Netflix Film

March 9

  • The Houseboat — Netflix Original
  • StarBeam: Season 3 — Netflix Family

March 10

  • Dealer — Netflix Original
  • Last Chance U: Basketball — Netflix Documentary
  • Marriage or Mortgage — Netflix Original

March 11

  • The Block Island Sound (2020)
  • Coven of Sisters — Netflix Film

March 12

  • Love Alarm: Season 2 — Netflix Original
  • The One — Netflix Original
  • Paper Lives — Netflix Film
  • Paradise PD: Part 3 — Netflix Original
  • YES DAY — Netflix Film

March 14

  • Audrey (2020)

March 15

  • Bakugan: Armored Alliance
  • The BFG (2016)
  • The Last Blockbuster (2020)
  • The Lost Pirate Kingdom — Netflix Original
  • Zero Chill — Netflix Family

March 16

  • RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — Netflix Comedy Special
  • Savages (2012)
  • Waffles + Mochi — Netflix Family

March 17

  • Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — Netflix Documentary
  • Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — Netflix Original

March 18

  • B: The Beginning Succession — Netflix Anime
  • Cabras da Peste — Netflix Film
  • Deadly Illusions (2021)
  • The Fluffy Movie (2014)
  • Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — Netflix Comedy Special
  • Skylines (2020)

March 19

  • Alien TV: Season 2 — Netflix Family
  • Country Comfort — Netflix Family
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — Netflix Original
  • Sky Rojo — Netflix Original

March 20

  • Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22

  • Navillera — Netflix Original
  • Philomena (2013)

March 23

  • Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — Netflix Comedy Special

March 24

  • Seaspiracy — Netflix Documentary
  • Who Killed Sara? — Netflix Original

March 25

  • Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film
  • DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — Netflix Anime
  • Millennials: Season 3
  • Secret Magic Control Agency — Netflix Family

March 26

  • A Week Away — Netflix Film (Trailer)
  • Bad Trip — Netflix Film
  • Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
  • Croupier (1998)
  • The Irregulars — Netflix Original
  • Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — Netflix Original
  • Nailed It!: Double Trouble — Netflix Original

March 29

  • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
  • Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

  • 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
  • Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — Netflix Family

March 31

  • At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
  • Haunted: Latin America — Netflix Original


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here