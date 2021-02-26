Wanda F. Cook of Murfreesboro Tennessee died on February 23, 2021 at the age of 84. She was born June 15, 1936, the daughter of the late Henry Clark Walker and Johnnie B. Culbertson and Charles E. “Mike” Culbertson. She was preceded in death by one brother (Ret) Master Sgt Jerry Walker of the USMC.

Wanda is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Thomas Dallas Cook; her loving children, Mitzi Griffin and her husband Greg of Oliver Springs, TN; Dallise Temple and her husband Vernon of Murfreesboro, TN; Lisa Hollis and her husband Dr. Robert of Jackson, TN; six loving grandchildren, Amanda Weaver, Jessica Griffin, Josh Griffin, Tabitha Lehr, Jodie McCrary, Tiffany Kelly, Michelle Hollis; five great grandchildren, Kaylee, Madison, Brennen, Myles, and Addie and one great-great grandchild, James Dennis

Wanda was a 1954 Graduate of Litton High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Wanda played basketball for Litton High School. Her senior quote read, “There’s no folly to being in love.” Wanda and Dallas met at a dance and on many occasions, they were known to draw a crowd with their dancing abilities. Shortly after high school, Wanda and Dallas married and had three girls. A few years later, Wanda began a working career in the office of General Electric in Murfreesboro for twelve years. She left GE to later become the Manager of Purchasing and Traffic for Perfect Equipment Corporation in LaVergne, TN. Wanda negotiated transportation costs to deliver wheel weights across the United States. She enjoyed the travel and many friends she made during her employment there.

In her final years, she enjoyed spending time with family and playing golf. Wanda was a faithful Servant of God. Wanda will be remembered for her mothering and her wonderful home cooked meals. Wanda has been a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years, serving in many capacities. In her final years attending church, she was passionate about working in the Nursery. In lieu of flowers, may we suggest memorials be made to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 907 East Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Family sincerely appreciates the Christian love and compassionate care Wanda received while residing at Stones River Memory Care and Advanced Care. In addition, a special thanks to her caring nurses from Alive Hospice.

