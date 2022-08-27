Saturday, August 27, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainmentComing to HBO Max in September 2022
EntertainmentNews

Coming to HBO Max in September 2022

Michael Carpenter
By Michael Carpenter
0
46

HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this September, including the streaming premiere of Warner Bros. Theatrical ELVIS

September 1

  • The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
  • Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
  • Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
  • Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
  • Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
  • Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
  • Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944
  • Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942
  • Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941
  • Angela, 1995
  • Another Thin Man, 1939
  • The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
  • Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
  • Beau Travail, 1999
  • Cat People, 1942
  • The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
  • Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
  • Double Trouble, 1967
  • Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
  • Elvis on Tour, 1972
  • The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
  • Frankenstein, 1970
  • Girl Happy, 1965
  • Glory, 1989
  • Harper, 1966
  • Holiday, 1930
  • Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
  • The Host, 2013 (HBO)
  • Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
  • It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963
  • Jailhouse Rock, 1957
  • Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
  • The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
  • Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
  • Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
  • Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
  • My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
  • The Nitwits, 1935
  • The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
  • Operation Crossbow, 1965
  • The Outfit, 1973
  • Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
  • Ratcatcher, 1999
  • Red Dust, 1932
  • The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
  • Road to Singapore, 1931
  • Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
  • Rosetta, 1999
  • The Scapegoat, 1959
  • The Sea Wolf, 1941
  • Screaming Eagles, 1956
  • Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
  • Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
  • Song of the Thin Man, 1947
  • Spinout, 1966
  • The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
  • There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
  • Till the End of Time, 1946
  • Topsy-Turvy, 1999
  • Torpedo Run, 1958
  • Varda by Agnès, 2019
  • Village of the Damned, 1960
  • Waterloo Bridge, 1940
  • We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021
  • What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
  • Where the Boys Are, 1960
  • Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
  • Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
  • Working Girls, 1986
  • Young Guns, 1988
  • Young Guns II, 1990
  • Zandy’s Bride, 1974

September 2

  • Elvis, 2022 (HBO)
  • Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere

September 3

  • Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere

 September 4

  • Primera, 2021
  • The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8

 September 5

  • Beauty and the Bandit, 1946

 September 7

  • The Brave One, 1956
  • Young Sheldon, Season 5

 September 9

  • HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
  • Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
  • Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
  • Tom Swift, Season 1

September 10 

  • Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
  • Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials

September 12

  • The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955

  September 14

  • Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)

September 15

  • Dos Monjes, 1934
  • Lucia, 1968

September 16

  • Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
  • Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

September 17

  • Secret Origin Of The Batwheels

September 21

  • Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)

September 22

  • The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • Living Single, Seasons 1-5

September 23

  • Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere

 September 28

  • Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
  • Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)

 September 29

  • Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere

 September 30

  • Bing, Season 1C
  • Gotham, Seasons 1-5

Magnolia Network Content

  • The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2
  • The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special
  • The Craftsman, Season 1
  • The Established Home, Season 1
  • Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2
  • Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)
  • Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1
  • Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1
  • For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1
  • Growing Floret, Season 1
  • Homegrown, Seasons 1-2
  • In with the Old, Season 1
  • Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2
  • The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2
  • The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2
  • Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6
  • Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7
  • Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2
  • Point of View: A Designer Profile
  • Ranch to Table , Seasons 1-2
  • Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2
  • The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1
  • Silos Baking Competition
  • Van Go, Seasons 1-2
  • Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2

Previous articleTop Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022
Michael Carpenter
Michael Carpenter
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.