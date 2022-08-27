Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 21 to August 26.
Cheatham County Source
‘Enchant,’ the World’s Largest Christmas Light Spectacular, Coming to Nashville’s First Horizon Park
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville. Read more.
Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count
The information provided below comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Read more.
Four Seasons is Close to Opening with Announcements of Food and Beverage Appointments
The all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville (100 Demonbreun St), anticipated to open this September, announces key food and beverage appointments that will lead a vibrant array of creative restaurant and bar experiences for guests throughout the property. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Experience the Newly Renovated Lodge at Fall Creek Falls
The new Lodge at Fall Creek Falls is a stunning example of how a team of architects, designers and builders can create a building that seems to melt into its surroundings. The lake, the virgin forest, the shoreline — they all work together to bring the new lodge into focus. Read more.
Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Pancake Pantry Celebrates New Location in Downtown Nashville
The day started out with Lawrence Jones of Fox and Friends airing live on Fox News introducing the nation to the new establishment. Joining him was Tennessee senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Davidson County
Metro Public Health Department (MPHD), in coordination with the TN Department of Health, is investigating a case of monkeypox virus infection. Read more.
National Banana Pudding Festival is Coming to Centerville
A pudding cook-off, pudding eating along the Puddin’ Path, a craft village and music are sure to keep everyone entertained and their sweet tooth sated. The event will start at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1 on Mable’s Front Porch Stage. Read more.
Zoolumination, Featuring More Than 1,000 Chinese Lanterns, Returns to the Nashville Zoo
Zoolumination is making a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo this winter after a two-year hiatus and will run from November 18, 2022 through February 4, 2023. After a record-breaking turnout of nearly 150,000 guests in 2019 this year’s festival will be be bigger and brighter than ever. Read more.
Maury County Source
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 22, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 22 – August 28, 2022. Read more.
Columbia Woman Charged with Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Individuals
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. Read more.
Did You Know That You Can Order Popcorn Harvested From Luke Bryan’s Tennessee Farm?
In a video, Bryan shared popcorn is his favorite snack. He stated, “Proud to announce my partnership with @fendt_north_america and a few local friends to bring you Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn. Try our two amazing flavors handpicked by me. Learn more at boldlygrowngoods.com. Even better, Fendt is donating $25,000 to @nationalffa when supplies sell out.” Read more.
Robertson County Source
Everything You Need To Know About Your First Mammogram
Before your first mammogram, you might feel a little nervous and maybe a little scared. So you take to Google and research what to expect, and all that pops up is some medical jargon that leaves you completely confused and even more anxious! Read more.
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Fast Casual Restaurant is Coming to Nashville
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken announced it signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards, shared Franchising.com. Big Chicken will open locations in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga. Read more.
Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield
What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.
Rutherford Source
- Murfreesboro Restaurant Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Charges
The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Carlos Flores Ramirez, owner of Carmen’s Taqueria, pleading guilty Thursday. Judge Barry Tidwell accepted Ramirez’ guilty plea to five counts of tax fraud and placed him on six years’ supervised probation. Read more.
- Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville
Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. The restaurant is now open daily from 11:00am – 12:30am and is located at 1244 3rd Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 in North Germantown. Read more.
Sumner County Source
6 Budget-Friendly Places to Eat in Downtown Nashville
If you have friends headed to Nashville for a visit or if you thought about heading to Broadway, dining out can get expensive. We found a few places to eat that won’t break the bank. For this list, we selected places where a party of four can eat close to $100 (which can seem like a steal in downtown Nashville). Read more.
Popular Nashville Brewery/Restaurant – TailGate Brewery – to Open in Hendersonville
TailGate Brewery has announced its expansion into Hendersonville with a soft opening planned for later this summer, the restaurant/brewery announced. The new location will be located at 248 Sanders Ferry Road, across the street from Old Hickory Lake. Read more.
Sumner County Schools Earns Top Score from State
Sumner County Schools continues to smash records after receiving the highest score on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment Systems, known as TVAAS. TVAAS is a 1 to 5 scale that measures student growth year over year. The district earned a Level 5, making Sumner County Schools a top performing district in the state. Read more.
Williamson Source
Brentwood High School Student to Perform on America’s Got Talent Live Show
Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals. Read more.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Opens Warehouse Sale Store in Franklin
Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened a new warehouse sale store in the former Trees n’ Trends location at 209 S Royal Oaks, Franklin. Read more.
New Chipotle Restaurant to Open in Franklin
The location is under construction; according to a Chipotle representative. The restaurant will have a Chipotlane digital drive-thru pick-up lane in addition to a dining room and front line. They hope to open the location by early fall. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Our Middle TN High School Football MVP – Week One
The Lebanon Blue Devils exploded Friday night on the road in Antioch putting on a “How to Football” clinic for all Middle Tennessee to watch. So, who lit the fuse? That would be none other than our Middle TN Source High School Football MVP of the week, Anthony Crowell. Read more.
Not All Sports Cleats Are The Same. What Kind of Cleats Do You Need Now?
Every athlete wants to have the best gear for their game and cleats are no exception, most sports won’t let you play without them! With tons of brands, styles, and sports to choose from, things can get confusing, especially since not all cleats are made the same. Each sport has its own style cleat and choices can vary depending on playing surface, position, stability, and athletic level. Read more.
K9 Tracks Down Suspect Who Fled From Tractor Supply Burglary
Sgt. Barth deployed K9 Majlo, who is trained to track people. Within minutes, K9 Majlo led a team of officers to the suspect, who was hiding behind a house on Springmont Drive. The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male from Antioch. Read more.