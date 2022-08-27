Saturday, August 27, 2022
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 21 to August 26.

Cheatham County Source

  • ‘Enchant,’ the World’s Largest Christmas Light Spectacular, Coming to Nashville’s First Horizon Park
    Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville. Read more.

  • Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count
    The information provided below comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Read more.

  • Four Seasons is Close to Opening with Announcements of Food and Beverage Appointments
    The all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville (100 Demonbreun St), anticipated to open this September, announces key food and beverage appointments that will lead a vibrant array of creative restaurant and bar experiences for guests throughout the property. Read more.

  • 6 Budget-Friendly Places to Eat in Downtown Nashville
    If you have friends headed to Nashville for a visit or if you thought about heading to Broadway, dining out can get expensive. We found a few places to eat that won’t break the bank. For this list, we selected places where a party of four can eat close to $100 (which can seem like a steal in downtown Nashville). Read more.

  • Popular Nashville Brewery/Restaurant – TailGate Brewery – to Open in Hendersonville
    TailGate Brewery has announced its expansion into Hendersonville with a soft opening  planned for later this summer, the restaurant/brewery announced. The new location will be located at 248 Sanders Ferry Road, across the street from Old Hickory Lake. Read more.

  • Sumner County Schools Earns Top Score from State
    Sumner County Schools continues to smash records after receiving the highest score on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment Systems, known as TVAAS. TVAAS is a 1 to 5 scale that measures student growth year over year. The district earned a Level 5, making Sumner County Schools a top performing district in the state. Read more.

