Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in February 2023.

February 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Dead End Express (S1)

Life Below Zero (S19)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 9 “A Meeting with Salazar”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 206 “Tribe”

February 3

Clan of the Meerkats

Water and Power: A California Heist

February 8

7 Toughest Days (S1)

Arranged (S1)

Celebrity House Hunting (S1)

Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)

Dance Moms: Miami (S1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)

Forged in Fire (S4)

Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)

Ice Road Truckers (S11)

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)

Rescue Cam (S1)

Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)

Storage Wars: Miami (S1)

Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)

Storage Wars (S14)

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History – Finale – Episode 10 “Treasure Protectors”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 207 “The Clone Conspiracy” & Episode 208 “Truth and Consequences”

February 10

42 to 1

The Christmas Consultant

Feliz Navidad

House of Darkness

Liz & Dick

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

The Santa Con

Tommy

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

Turkey Hollow

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Marvel Studios Legends – “Ant-Man”, “Hank & Janet”, “Wasp”

February 15

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)

Mars (S1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)

SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)

Mila in the Multiverse – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 209 “The Crossing”

February 17

Inside Airport Lost & Found

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship