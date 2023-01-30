Coming to Disney Plus in February 2023

Michael Carpenter
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in February 2023.

February 1

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Dead End Express (S1)
  • Life Below Zero (S19)
  • Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)
  • Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
  • The Chorus: Success, Here I Go – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 9 “A Meeting with Salazar”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 206 “Tribe”

February 3

  • Clan of the Meerkats
  • Water and Power: A California Heist

February 8

  • 7 Toughest Days (S1)
  • Arranged (S1)
  • Celebrity House Hunting (S1)
  • Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)
  • Dance Moms: Miami (S1)
  • Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)
  • Forged in Fire (S4)
  • Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)
  • Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)
  • History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)
  • Ice Road Truckers (S11)
  • Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)
  • Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)
  • The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
  • The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)
  • Rescue Cam (S1)
  • Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)
  • Storage Wars: Miami (S1)
  • Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)
  • Storage Wars (S14)
  • Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Premiere
  • National Treasure: Edge of History – Finale – Episode 10 “Treasure Protectors”
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 207 “The Clone Conspiracy” & Episode 208 “Truth and Consequences”

February 10

  • 42 to 1
  • The Christmas Consultant
  • Feliz Navidad
  • House of Darkness
  • Liz & Dick
  • People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
  • The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
  • The Santa Con
  • Tommy
  • Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
  • Turkey Hollow
  • Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
  • Marvel Studios Legends – “Ant-Man”, “Hank & Janet”, “Wasp”

February 15

  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)
  • Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)
  • Mars (S1)
  • Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)
  • SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)
  • Mila in the Multiverse – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 209 “The Crossing”

February 17

  • Inside Airport Lost & Found
  • Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

February 22

  • To Catch a Smuggler (S4)
  • Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)
  • Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 210 “Retrieval”

February 24

  • Blow Your Mind
  • Tini: The New Life of Violetta

