CMA Awards to Kickoff with Loretta Lynn Tribute

CMA Awards, country music’s biggest night will take place on Wednesday, November 9th at Bridgestone Arena.

The evening will begin with a tribute to Loretta Lynn . Performers announced for the show include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, Bryan will perform his latest single “Country On.” Miranda Lambert will perform her song “Geraldene” from her CMA Album of the Year-nominated Palomino. Reigning CMA Female Vocalist and five-time nominee this year Carly Pearce will perform a special song from her most recent album.

Tickets for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” are on-sale today starting at 10:00 AM/CT through Ticketmaster.

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”