8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season

With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area.

Now Open

The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake Factory restaurant is officially open, offering more than 10,000 square-feet of space for guests to experience a unique, upscale and casual dining space with more than 250 menu selections.

Columbia Factory Store: Nashville residents, visitors and outdoor enthusiasts can shop at Tennessee’s first Columbia Factory Store.

Movado Company Store: Only found at Opry Mills, Movado Company Store carries watches at exciting savings and great everyday values from some of the most respected names in time, including Coach, Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger.

The Cosmetics Company Store: As Tennessee’s second location, The Cosmetics Company Store offers award winning premium skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance products from a collection of prestigious brands.

Palmetto Moon: Your one-stop shop for all things Southern lifestyle, this family-owned business offers stylish apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts and collegiate wear.

Coming Soon

Tumi: Providing world-class business and travel essentials since 1975, Tumi is the perfect store to visit for travel buffs looking to save. Slated to open on November 17, the location at Opry Mills will be the first outlet store in Tennessee.

Grunt Style: Marking its second Tennessee location at Opry Mills on November 5, Grunt Style delivers high-quality clothing with a Patriotic twist for men, women and children of all ages to strut their styles.

Tradehome Shoes: Offering shoes for any season, any occasion and for every purpose, Tradehome Shoes is coming to Nashville for the first time in November 2022.