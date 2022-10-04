Five Things You May Not Know About Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn

At age 90, country music legend Loretta Lynn died. In memory of the female trailblazer, we have five things you should know about Loretta Lynn.

She was born in Butcher Holler, Kentucky

Loretta Lynn was born in 1932 in Butcher Holler, Kentucky, and was named after the American actress Loretta Young who starred in The Farmers Daughter.

Her Sisters are Musicians as Well

Lynn was the second oldest in her family of eight siblings. You may know her sisters who are country artists, Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright.

Marriage and Family Came Before a Music Career

While there seems to be a dispute on the age Lynn married Oliver “Mooney” Lynn, at one point it was reported the age of 13 but later changed to 16, reported Rolling Stone.

Either way, before she moved to Nashville with her Gibson guitar, she had four children.

Lynn was the First Female Artist to Win Entertainer of the Year

Loretta Lynn was awarded the CMA Entertainer of the Year award in 1972, the first female to be given the most covetous title. Since that time, only six females acts have claimed the title-Barbara Mandrell won for two years and The Chicks won in 2000. The last female winner was in 2011 when Taylor Swift won the title.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch Hurricane Mills Has Its Own Zip Code

Just over an hour outside of Nashville is Loretta Lynn’s ranch. The property features six museums, gift shop, and an exact replica of her Butcher Holler home. You can even camp on the property. The ranch has its own zip code and post office. There’s an ongoing calendar of events, find them here.