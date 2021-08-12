The City of Murfreesboro, in partnership with Middle Tennessee Electric, initiated a decorative streetlight bulb replacement project in downtown Murfreesboro that will result in energy cost savings. The LED streetlight project is tentatively scheduled to be completed before the Christmas holiday.

“The vision for the Streetlight Project is to align decorative lighting with newly installed LED lamps to ensure consistency with the City’s lighting design philosophy,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “We appreciate MTEs commitment to the project to help beautify the City’s inner core neighborhoods with a consistent design.”

The majority of the 300 newly replaced LED lamps will be installed in the downtown Public Square along East Vine Street, West Main Street, West College Street and South Church Street. LED lamps will also be installed at street intersections on West Lytle, West Burton, North Church and North Walnut.

By replacing the high-pressure sodium lightbulbs on decorative streetlights with new longer-life and more efficient LED lamps, the City will realize an annual energy cost savings.

MTE recently celebrated the first year together with Murfreesboro Electric in a report to Mayor McFarland and the City Council. The seven-page report outlines the many benefits and accomplishments realized in the first year after the merger.

The report provides a snapshot of the benefits realized by the MED/MTE Merger, including new services to Murfreesboro residents and businesses, initiatives to support a smooth transition, technology improvements, vegetation management improvements, community engagement, innovations, and operations improvements. The merger became official July 1, 2020.

