Murfreesboro Streetlight Vine Street

The City of Murfreesboro, in partnership with Middle Tennessee Electric, initiated a decorative streetlight bulb replacement project in downtown Murfreesboro that will result in energy cost savings. The LED streetlight project is tentatively scheduled to be completed before the Christmas holiday.

“The vision for the Streetlight Project is to align decorative lighting with newly installed LED lamps to ensure consistency with the City’s lighting design philosophy,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “We appreciate MTEs commitment to the project to help beautify the City’s inner core neighborhoods with a consistent design.”

The majority of the 300 newly replaced LED lamps will be installed in the downtown Public Square along East Vine Street, West Main Street, West College Street and South Church Street. LED lamps will also be installed at street intersections on West Lytle, West Burton, North Church and North Walnut.

By replacing the high-pressure sodium lightbulbs on decorative streetlights with new longer-life and more efficient LED lamps, the City will realize an annual energy cost savings.

MTE recently celebrated the first year together with Murfreesboro Electric in a report to Mayor McFarland and the City Council. The seven-page report outlines the many benefits and accomplishments realized in the first year after the merger.

The report provides a snapshot of the benefits realized by the MED/MTE Merger, including new services to Murfreesboro residents and businesses, initiatives to support a smooth transition, technology improvements, vegetation management improvements, community engagement, innovations, and operations improvements. The merger became official July 1, 2020.

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here