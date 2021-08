Middle TN Lane Closures August 11-18, 2021

CHEATHAM COUNTY

I-40 MM 184.0 – 191.0 Crews will be patching potholes Wed 8/18 from 8AM to 3PM.

SR 455 from MM 0.87 – 1.16. Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 & Levee Construction (by others) Through Mid-End 2022

there will be 24/7 continuous lane closures for the construction of levee, box culvert, stream relocation, and

roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public.

Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 60.00 – 62.00. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit

62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60),

including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving. Thurs 8/12 and Wed 8/18 8PM-

5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and temporary,

intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placing containment system on bridge 1 and

repaving. Two lanes will always remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 51.00 – 53.00. The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split.

Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 excl. weekends 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-440

between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for the installation of construction signs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 35.98-37.02 The repair of bridges on I-24 over Claylick Court, Thurs 8/12 & Mon 8/16 thru Wed 8/18

8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions over Claylick Court for

traffic shift and installation of barrier rail.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTIES

I-24 MM 53.0-80 The construction of ITS and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11,

8PM-5AM. There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and

conduit. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign

foundation work in the median from MM 53-60. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 MM 32.0 – 40.0 Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane. LOOK AHEAD: Sun 8/22 and Mon

8/23 8PM – 6AM

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 216.00 – 217.00. The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blvd. to Arlington Ave. Thurs 8/12 thru

Wed 8/18 excl. weekends 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-40 between Old

Hickory Blvd and Arlington Ave for milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 MM 201.0 – 207.55 Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of the left lane Sun 8/15 thru Mon 8/16

8PM-5AM.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 MM 219.5 – 219.7 Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 excl weekends 8PM – 5PM. There will be temporary, intermittent

lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for thin lift epoxy overlay. At least two lanes will remain open at all

times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 MM 7.73 interchange at SR 251 (OHB) for ramp improvements. Tues 8/24 from 8PM – 10PM Crews will be

coring the pavement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-440 from MM 0 – MM 7.6. I-440 reconstruction from I-40 to I-24, including removing and replacing existing

pavement. "Tues 8/17 thru Wed 8/18 & Thurs 8/19 (Weather Backup Day), 8PM-6AM. There will be alternating lane

closures on I-440 EB and WB between I-40 and Murphy Rd for traffic loop replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-440 LM 1.0 ramp closure, 24/7 Mon 8/9 thru Sun 8/29. The WB on-ramp from Murphy Road to I-440 will be closed

for ramp modifications.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 80.5 – 82.2. The random on-call signing on various interstate and state routes in region 3. Thurs 8/12

thru Wed 8/18 9AM-3:30PM. Daytime shoulder closures for sign footing installation of extruded panel sign on I-65

NB and SB

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 81.60 – 81.60. Misc. Safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Ave (LM

7.29). Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 8PM-5AM. There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Ave to work on

underground utilities. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 MM 97.00 – 97.9 Milling and paving Thurs 8/12 thru Fri 8/13 from 7:30PM to 5AM I-65 SB two lanes and

shoulder closed for milling and paving. The exit to Long Hollow Pk will also be closed for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40/I-65 MM 207.8 – 209.76 Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of the left lane Mon 8/16 thru Tues

8/17 8PM-5AM.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 MM 84.6 – 87.3 Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of the left lane Mon 8/16 thru Tues 8/17

8PM-5AM.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-24 MM 53.0 – 80.0 There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations

and conduit. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 excl weekends from 8PM to 5AM. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to 60. Two

lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 1 LM 20.0-20.32 Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US

70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave. Thursday 8/12 8PM-5AM. There

will be alternating single lane closures in both directions on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to

saw locations for repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 from LM 6.85 – 7.40. The installation of signals on US 31A (SR 11) from Edmondson Pike (LM 6.85) to Paragon

Mills Road (LM 7.40) Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary lane closures on Nolensville Rd

at Edmondson Pike for flatwork on NW corner.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 from LM 0.00 – 4.24. The resurfacing on US 31A (US 41A, SR 11), including bridge repair. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed

8/18 excl. weekends 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary, alternating lane closures on Nolensville Rd between Swiss

Ave and the Williamson County line for milling, loops and casting adjustments.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 112 from LM 0.00 – 0.20. SR-112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR-12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR-155 (Briley

Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 9AM-3PM. There will be a temporary, alternating lane

closure on SR-112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead

power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle for road grading; detour will be in

place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 171 from LM 5.00 – 6.20. The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River. Thurs

8/12 thru Wed 8/18 8PM-5AM. There will be alternating weekend lane closures on the Hobson Pike Bridge for

replacement of the expansion devices. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 171 MM 3.62 – 3.47 Thurs 8/12 from 9AM – 3PM Single, SB lane and shoulder closure on SR-171 from MM 3.62

to MM 3.47 for road widening.

DICKSON COUNTY

I-40 MM 176.0-177.0 The resurfacing and bridge repair of I-40 from east of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-

840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson. Thurs 8/12 and Fri 8/13 to Mon 8/16 continuous. There will be nighttime lane closures to begin shotblasting for the epoxy overlay at LM 13.15 EB direction.. There will be a weekend closure beginning on

Friday and ending Monday to place the epoxy overlay on the EB bridge at LM 13.15.

DICKSON COUNTY

LOOK AHEAD I-24 MM 176.5-181.2 Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx.. 5

holes for pavement testing. Mon 8/23 and Tues 8/24 8PM-6AM Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of

left lane.

HICKMAN COUNTY

I-40 mm 160.0 – 161.4 crews will be slope mowing the median Sat 8/14 from 7AM – 12PM

HICKMAN/HUMPHREYS COUNTIES

I-40 from MM 152.60 – 160.70. The resurfacing on I-40 from near SR 230 to the Hickman Seq 3 County line. Thurs

8/12 thru Wed 8/18 7PM-6AM. There will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations on I-40 in

both directions in Hickman and Humphreys counties.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY

I-40 MM 140 crews will be milling and paving Mon 8/16 from 7PM – 4AM.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY

SR 1 LM 5.9-6 the repair of the bridges on US 70 over Trace Creek Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 There will be a 23’

horizontal clearance on SR 1 EB and WB.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

SR 15 at SR 6 LM 194.0-195.0 The random on-call signing on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. Thurs

8/12 to Wed 8/18 9AM-3:30PM Daytime shoulder closures for the installation of sign footings on the SR 6 exit

ramps to SR 15 in Lawrence County.

MARSHALL COUNTY

I-65 MM 22.42 – 27.14 LOOK AHEAD: Wed 8/25 and Thurs 8/26 from 8PM – 6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the

left wheel path of left lane.

MAURY COUNTY

I-65 from MM 41.0-45.0 Interchange modification on I-65 at US 412 (SR 99. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 8PM-5AM

and 1PM-3PM. Temporary rolling road blocks Monday (8/2) through Fri (8/6) for blasting due to construction of

ramp.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

LOOK AHEAD I-24 MM 0.0-5.0 Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring pprox. 5 holes for

pavement testing. Sun 8/22 and Mon 8/23 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

SR 13 from LM 17.00 – 19.00. Consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge,

retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 7AM-

5PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR13 and SR149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or

paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as

switched on 11/7/2020. Width reduced to 22' for entire project.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-24 MM 70.85 – 76.70 LOOK AHEAD: Wed 8/25 and Thurs 8/26 from 8PM – 6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the

left wheel path of left lane.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 from MM 45.00 – 53.00. The resurfacing on I-840 including concrete ramp repair. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18

and Fri 8/13 thru Mon 8/16 7PM-5AM Fri at 7PM-5AM on Monday continuous. There will be alternating lane

closures for paving and shoulder stone operations. The exit ramp from I-840 WB to SR 102 (exit 47) will be closed

for concrete ramp replacement.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 from MM 59-61 The repair of bridges on I-840 over East Fork of the Stones River including approach slab

replacement. On Tuesday 8/10 thru Thurs 8/12 there will be alternating lane closures for mobilizing equipment

and restriping activities in preparation of weekend lane closure. On Fri 8/13 thru Tues 8/17 There will be lane

closures in both directions for bridge repair activities. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 EB & WB at MM 60 – MM 62 The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges,

signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 The traffic will be shifted to the temporary

ramp in in order to rebuild the existing ramp. The overall travel width will reduce from 28' to 12'.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 96 from LM 20.51-27.27 and SR 266 from LM 18.67-21.69 Resurfacing Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 7:30AM-4PM

and Fri 8/13 thru Mon 8/16. There will be alternating lane closures on SR 96 and SR 266 for milling and paving.

There will be a flagging operation in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 99 LM 17.78 The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete bridge, box culvert, utility relocation and paving on

SR 99 from Cason Lane to west of I-24. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 Traffic will be shifted across the new bridge at LM

17.78 in order to build phase 2 of the bridge.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 266 from LM 5.00 – 9.00. The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete Bulb-Tee beam bridges, signals and

paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 9AM-3PM. There will be

periodic flagging operation alone SR 266 for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 266 LM 2.32 – 1.51 Thur 8/12 thru Fri 8/13, Sun 8/15 thru Wed 8/18 from 8PM to 5AM Sam Ridley westbound

lane and eastbound lane shift. This should take one night. After they shift the lane they will be placing barrier rail

and then starting the median work. Request temporary, intermittent closures of the Sam Ridley westbound lanes

(from approx. Motlow College Blvd to Old Nashville Highway). One travel lane will remain open at all times.

SMITH COUNTY

SR 25 from LM 6.00 – 7.00. Rock Fall Mitigation. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 9AM-2:45PM. SR 25 is reduced to one

lane continuously. Traffic is being controlled by temporary traffic signal.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 25 from LM 18.60 – 18.80. Gateway Drive extension Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 9AM-3:30PM. There will be

intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 41 from LM 5.00 – 14.50. Resurfacing on US-31. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 8AM-4:30PM. SR 41 from Jarret Lane

to SR 25 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 109 from LM 5.80 – 6.50. LPLM: Albert Gallatin Ave/Hatten Track Road Extension. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18

9AM-3PM M-F, 6AM-6PM Sat-Sun. There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 between the intersections of

SR 25 (River Road) and Old State Hwy 109 in both directions for roadway widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-40 MM 181.0-182.0 The repair of the bridges on I-40 over County Line Road (LM 0.02) Fri 8/13 until Mon 8/16

continuous from 8PM on Fri to 5AM on Mon – There will be a weekend long lane closure on the WB bridge of I-40

over County Line Rd to perform deck repairs and paving operations. There will be nightly lane closure on the EB

bridge that run concurrently with the WB closure for paving operations. (Note: The weekend closures for Kiewit and

Jones Bros will be in the same direction)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 53.00 – 54.00. The repair of bridge on SR 247 over I-65. Fri 8/13 thru Mon 8/16 24/7. There will be a

lane closure to perform bridge repair work in the median in both directions.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-840 from MM 38.95 – 45.10. Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the

Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19). Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18. There will be a lane closure for pavement markings and

bridge epoxy overlays.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-840 from MM 17.00 – 25.00. Bridge repair on various bridges in both directions 24/7. The resurfacing of I-840.

Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 8AM-5PM. Temporary lane closure westbound at MM 23 to repair a bridge approach

slab.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy)

from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) Continuous until end of project. Old Charlotte Pike is closed for the

duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy)

from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary lane

closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road

northbound for widening work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy)

from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Thurs 8/5 thru Wed 8/11 9AM-3PM. There will be a lane closure of

the northbound lane of Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening activities.

Flaggers will be utilized.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 6 from LM 15.93 – 18.53. Grading, Drainage, and Paving Work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane

(LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53). Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 9AM-3PM, 6PM-6AM. We anticipate needing

intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction

activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility

operations for the following roads: Ashby, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Road, and Mt View Rd.

There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 96 from LM 14.72 – 20.62. Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno

Road (LM14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pike) (LM 20.62). Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 9AM-3PM. There will be lane closures

and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 225.50 – 226.50. Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 8PM-5AM. I-40 EB

and WB will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 232.00 – 236.00. The grading, drainage, construction of I-beam bridge, retaining walls, and paving on I-

40 from east of SR-109 to east of I-840. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 8PM-5AM. There will be alternating lane closures

for bridge widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 239.00 for Wilson County Fair traffic Fri 8/13 thru Sat 8/15 AND Fri 8/20 thru Sat 8/22 from 7PM-

2AM. Right lane will be closed so traffic merging on interstate does not get backed up

WILSON COUNTY

I-840 EB / I-40 EB MM 76 The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete I-beam bridge, retaining walls and Paving

on I-40 from east of SR 109 to east of I-840. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 The traffic will be shifted to the temporary

ramp in in order to rebuild the existing ramp. The overall travel width will reduce from 28' to 12'.

WILSON COUNTY

SR 109 from LM 7.56 – 15.04. The reconstruction on SR 109 from North of US 70 (SR24) to South of the Cumberland

River. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 0AM-3:30PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 109 for

construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY

US 70 from LM 14.50 – 14.50. Construction of a pedestrian facility. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 8AM-3:30PM. US-70

near W Baddour Pkwy will have intermittent lane closures for utility relocation and sidewalk construction.

MAINTENANCE

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 106 from LM 5.11 – 5.34. Storm installation and construction of bus lane. Thurs 8/12 9AM-3PM. Alternating

north and south bound lane closures on SR 106 from Abbot Martin to Glen Echo Rd for the purpose of storm

installation and construction of bus lane.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 106 from LM 3.61 – 2.94. Setting and installing NES utility poles and anchors. Thurs 8/12 9AM-3PM. Single, EB

lane and shoulder closure on Hillsboro Pike from Standford Dr to Hemingway Dr for the installation and setting of

utility poles and anchors. (Permit #GA-2007060791-2021)

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 15.00 – 16.00. Milling and paving. Thurs 8/12 8PM-5AM. Various alternating EB lane closures for

milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 19.00 – 18.00. Milling and paving Thurs 8/12 9AM-3PM. Various lane and shoulder closures for

milling and paving on SR 155 westbound.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 171 LM 3.62-3.47 Road widening. Wed 8/4 thru Fri 9/3, 9AM-3PM Lane and shoulder closure on SR 171

southbound for road widening.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 251 from LM 10.32 – 10.34. ROW excavation, utility extension, and asphalt paving for turning lane installation.

Thurs 8/5 6:30AM-5:30PM. Outside, NB lane and shoulder closure of SR 251 at Summit Oaks Dr for ROW excavation,

utility extension, and asphalt paving for turning lane installation.

HICKMAN COUNTY

I-40 MM 160-161.4 Slope mowing in the median. Sat 8/7 7AM-12PM

HUMPHREYS COUNTY

I-40 MM 140 Milling and paving Mon 8/9 7PM-4AM

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 6/US 31 from LM 15.84 – 17.00. Sewer work at Town Creek. Now thru Tues 8/10 6AM-6PM. Gallatin Public Works

will be doing some sewer work and will need to only close one lane near the intersection of Bentley Circle and SR 6

shifting traffic to the turn lane.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 6 LM 10.0 Installing a right turn lane now through Fri 8/13 9AM-4PM Southeastern building will be installing a

right turn lane on SR 6 east of Thorne Blvd. closure of outside lane going west.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 109 LM 3.9-5.5 Resurfacing Tues 8/10 8AM-2PM Resurfacing at Hancock St southbound in the slow lane. All other

lanes will remain open.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 65.00 – 71.00. Slope mowing on shoulder. Thurs 8/5 9AM-3PM. SB shoulder closure from SR 96 to SR

253 for slope mowing.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 6 from LM 3.77 – 4.10. Adding turn lane and decel lane. Thurs 8/5 9AM-3PM. Lanes will be closed on SR 6

between Thompson Station Rd and Critz Lane to add a decel and turn lane.

WILSON COUNTY

I-840 MM 75.00. Blasting. Now through Thurs 9/9 12PM-4PM. Utilizing Wilson Co. SD for rolling roadblocks, all lanes

will always remain open. No Saturday work is scheduled at this time. May need to schedule a Saturday if weather

causes a delay in the weekday work.

UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Thursday, August 5 through Friday, August 27, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 255 Harding Place

near intersection with Trousdale Dr for pole replacements LM 0.63

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 27, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd near the

intersection with Rebecca Way for pole replacements at LM 1.18

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 20, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 11 2 nd Ave between Hart Street

and Chestnut St for pole replacements LM 10.96

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 13, 9AM-3PM, Metro Water (VIA Southerland Construction) will have lane closures

on SR 24 Charlotte Ave from 48 th Ave through 54 th Ave for water line removal and replacement LM 8.71-8.55

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 13, Piedmont will have shoulder closure along Franklin Pike on the western most

SB lane for gas main installation. LM 2.90

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Wednesday, September 1, 9AM-sunset, Piedmont (via Triton Construction) will have lane

closures on SR 6 Franklin Pike for gas main installation via Open Cut in between SR 155 Thompson Lane and

Caldwell Lane LM 5.35-4.99

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Monday, August 9 through Tuesday, October 5, 9AM-sunset, Piedmont (via Triton Construction) will have lane

closures on SR 6 Franklin Pike for gas main installation via Horizontal Directional Drill (HDD) from between

Curtiswood Ln S and Curtiswood Ln N to Hazelwood Circle LM 3.91-3.60

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Sunday, August 8 through Thursday, August 12, 9PM-5AM, Centurylink will have lane closures on SR 24

Broadway from 8 th Ave. to 7 th Ave for conduit and F/O installation will open cut crossing of SR 24. LM 12.31

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.