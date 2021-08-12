Leadership Rutherford (LR) welcomed 40 members to the upcoming class of 2022. The announcement comes after the program was forced to take a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19.

“While our world has changed, the need for leadership has not,” said Stephanie Brackman, executive director of Leadership Rutherford. “Leadership Rutherford strives to shape the vibrancy of our community through the continuation of leadership development, and I have no doubt that the new class will continue to represent our mission.”

Leadership Rutherford is a personal development program designed to motivate participants to develop and enhance the quality of their leadership in addressing pertinent community needs.

Under the direction of the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, LR began its first program in 1985. The program was designed to sustain and supplement the high quality of local leadership which continues to be the key ingredient in making Rutherford County the outstanding community that it is today.

The new members of Leadership Rutherford Class of 2022 are: Cindy Ayers, MTSU/Farm Bureau; Marcellus Banks, Gandy Seafood Cajun Market; Kristine Blaess, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; Dave Bowes, FASTSIGNS; Bri Cole, Redstone Federal Credit Union; Lis Couser, The Journey Home; Carolyn Cox, FedEx Express; Jessica Dowell, Dempsey Vantrease & Follis, PLLC; Allyson Fearns, Nissan North America; Helena Ferro, ClearVantage Consulting/Spot On; Kevin Gentry, Ascend Federal Credit Union; Diana Gingrow, Murfreesboro Medical Clinic; Norman Hanks, Nourish Food Bank; Matt Holder, Truist Bank; Michelle Howser, Howser & Associates, PLLP; Angela Jackson, City of Murfreesboro; Kristin Jackson, United Communications; Jeff Jensen, Hunt Brothers Pizza; Scott Kimberly, Law Office of W. Scott Kimberly;

Christy Martin, Ascension Saint Thomas; Leo Meany, First Horizon Advisors; Eric Meriwether, Northwestern Mutual; Tricia Pohlman, First Community Mortgage; Whitney Raque, Henderson, Raque, and Cain; Brandon Richards, Cardinal Health Packaging Solutions; Joel Rowland, TwelveStone Health Partners; Chase Salas, Elite Insurance Solutions; Taylor Sanders, Atmos Energy; Robin Seay, PARKS; Rachel Sellers, Sellers & Sellers, PLLC; Josh Siddon, Old Time Pottery; Ryan Stephens, Turner Construction; Kristen Swann, United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties; Allie Tompkins, Pinnacle Financial Partners; Kristina Troglen, Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce; Chuncey Vinson, Bridgestone Americas; Dave Weill, Steak ‘n Shake; Rebecca Westergard, Middle Tennessee Electric; Steve Willis, Calvary Baptist Church; Tee Wilson, Gideon’s Army.