Leadership Rutherford

Leadership Rutherford (LR) welcomed 40 members to the upcoming class of 2022. The announcement comes after the program was forced to take a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19.

“While our world has changed, the need for leadership has not,” said Stephanie Brackman, executive director of Leadership Rutherford. “Leadership Rutherford strives to shape the vibrancy of our community through the continuation of leadership development, and I have no doubt that the new class will continue to represent our mission.”

Leadership Rutherford is a personal development program designed to motivate participants to develop and enhance the quality of their leadership in addressing pertinent community needs.

Under the direction of the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, LR began its first program in 1985. The program was designed to sustain and supplement the high quality of local leadership which continues to be the key ingredient in making Rutherford County the outstanding community that it is today.

The new members of Leadership Rutherford Class of 2022 are: Cindy Ayers, MTSU/Farm Bureau; Marcellus Banks, Gandy Seafood Cajun Market; Kristine Blaess, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; Dave Bowes, FASTSIGNS; Bri Cole, Redstone Federal Credit Union; Lis Couser, The Journey Home; Carolyn Cox, FedEx Express; Jessica Dowell, Dempsey Vantrease & Follis, PLLC; Allyson Fearns, Nissan North America; Helena Ferro, ClearVantage Consulting/Spot On; Kevin Gentry, Ascend Federal Credit Union; Diana Gingrow, Murfreesboro Medical Clinic; Norman Hanks, Nourish Food Bank; Matt Holder, Truist Bank; Michelle Howser, Howser & Associates, PLLP; Angela Jackson, City of Murfreesboro; Kristin Jackson, United Communications; Jeff Jensen, Hunt Brothers Pizza; Scott Kimberly, Law Office of W. Scott Kimberly;

Christy Martin, Ascension Saint Thomas; Leo Meany, First Horizon Advisors; Eric Meriwether, Northwestern Mutual; Tricia Pohlman, First Community Mortgage; Whitney Raque, Henderson, Raque, and Cain; Brandon Richards, Cardinal Health Packaging Solutions; Joel Rowland, TwelveStone Health Partners; Chase Salas, Elite Insurance Solutions; Taylor Sanders, Atmos Energy; Robin Seay, PARKS; Rachel Sellers, Sellers & Sellers, PLLC; Josh Siddon, Old Time Pottery; Ryan Stephens, Turner Construction; Kristen Swann, United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties; Allie Tompkins, Pinnacle Financial Partners; Kristina Troglen, Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce; Chuncey Vinson, Bridgestone Americas; Dave Weill, Steak ‘n Shake; Rebecca Westergard, Middle Tennessee Electric; Steve Willis, Calvary Baptist Church; Tee Wilson, Gideon’s Army.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here