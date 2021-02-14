(MURFREESBORO) “The Child Advocacy Center is closely watching COVID-19 infection rates and vaccination rates,” said director Sharon De Boer. “That is the new normal for non-profit agencies planning to host events this spring.”

The Child Advocacy Center and the Child Protective Investigative Team host the Hometown Heroes Walk for Children annually in April. The Planning Committee met and they are working on an in-person event, virtual walk, and a hybrid event with some walkers participating in-person and others walking in their neighborhood. The Board of Directors will make the final decision at the end of March on which of these three events will be hosted.

WHAT IS THE Hometown Heroes Walk for Children?

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Hometown Heroes Walk for Children is an annual event to celebrate child abuse survivors and honor the local Hometown Heroes who make a difference in children’s lives. This year the event will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Murfreesboro. Registration will start at 10:45 a.m., speakers at 11:30 a.m., and the walk will begin at 12:00 noon. This FREE event will conclude at the Child Advocacy Center, located at 1040 Samsonite Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN. More details to follow as the Hometown Heroes Planning Committee is finalizing the details.

BECOME A SPONSOR!

The Child Advocacy Center needs the help of local businesses, organizations, and individuals to make the Hometown Heroes Walk for Children a huge success. Show our community your commitment to children. Sponsorships range from $250-$5,000. If you want your name or business logo included on the back of the Hometown Heroes Walk for Children T-shirts, mail your contribution or click this link to register online by Friday, April 16, 2021.

https://cacrutherford.networkforgood.com/events/26695-hometown-heroes-walk-for-children

WHO IS ON THE PLANNING COMMITTEE?

The Child Protective Investigative Team agencies are represented on the Planning Committee by Taminko Amuzu (Department of Children’s Services), Sgt. Amy Denton (Murfreesboro Police Department), Katie Enzor (Child Advocacy Center), Det. Kelvin Jones (Murfreesboro Police Department), Sgt. Paul Mongold (Murfreesboro Police Department), Jessica Moore (District Attorney’s Office), Det. Patty Oeser (Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office), Catherine Post (CAC Board), Sgt. Sheree Robertson (La Vergne Police Department), Tracy Sheppard (CAC Board), Jessica Wauchek (Child Advocacy Center), and Det. Michael Yates (Murfreesboro Police Department).

WHAT DOES THE CPIT TEAM DO?

The Child Protective Investigative Team works as a multidisciplinary team to respond to child abuse victims, child sexual abuse victims, and drug endangered children cases. Everyone on the team has a specialized role. The Department of Children’s Services protects children. Law enforcement investigates the crime and arrests perpetrators. The District Attorney’s Office aggressively prosecutes offenders. The Child Advocacy Center interviews child victims, provides crisis intervention counseling, helps children heal from the trauma, and helps families rebuild their shattered lives. In the last 20 years, the Child Protective Investigative Team has investigated over 16,000 child abuse cases and assisted over 24,000 people.

QUESTIONS?

Child Advocacy Center Development Coordinator Katie Enzor is responding to questions about the event. Enzor can be reached at (615) 867-9000 or by email at [email protected]