The Child Advocacy Center is excited to host an event this spring to celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month—the 5th annual Hometown Heroes Walk for Children.

The Hometown Heroes Walk for Children will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza, downtown on the square. Registration will start at 10:45 a.m., speakers at 11:30 a.m., and the walk will begin at 12:00 p.m. Complimentary Rover shuttles will run from the Child Advocacy Center to Civic Plaza from 10:30-11:30 a.m. This FREE event will conclude with a picnic lunch at the Child Advocacy Center, located at 1040 Samsonite Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN.

“This is where local Hometown Heroes businesses come in,” said Child Advocacy Center Development Coordinator Katie Enzor. “We need your help to make the Hometown Heroes Walk for Children a success. We are asking local businesses to team up with the Child Advocacy Center and show the Rutherford County community their commitment to child abuse victims by sponsoring the event.”

When you partner with the Child Advocacy Center, you are supporting child abuse services for children and the Darkness to Light trainings to educate adults how to protect children from child sexual abuse. In the last 20 years, the Child Advocacy Center in collaboration with the Department of Children’s Services, law enforcement, and the District Attorney’s Office have worked together to investigate and prosecute 15,700 child abuse cases and assisted over 23,700 individuals.

Eighty percent of the organization’s budget is funded by federal, state, and United Way grants while the remaining 20 percent is raised from the local community through fundraising events like the Hometown Heroes Walk for Children.

Sponsorship levels range from $250 to $5,000. Local Hometown Hero David Price and Project One Four is the event presenting sponsor. The Child Advocacy Center is a 501c3 non-profit agency, and contributions are tax deductible. For more information on helping child abuse victims heal and sponsoring the Hometown Heroes Walk for Children please contact Katie Enzor at (615) 867-9000 or kenzor@cacrutherford.org.