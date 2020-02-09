There were 2,632 home closings reported for the month of January, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville Realtors®. This figure is up 15.7 percent from the 2,274 closings reported for the same period last year.

“The housing market is off to a great start for 2020,” said Kristy Hairston, Greater Nashville Realtors® president. With increased sales in January, a large number of pending sales and low mortgage rates, February looks to be another active month in the Greater Nashville Area.”

A comparison of sales by category for January is:

There were 3,117 sales pending at the end of January, compared to 2,853 pending sales at this time last year. The average number of days on the market for a single-family home was 40 days.

The median price for a residential single-family home was $305,950, and for a condominium it was $239,000. This compares with last year’s median residential and condominium prices of $293,650 and $200,100 respectively.

Inventory at the end of January was 9,410, down from 11,150 in January 2019.

“Demand is outpacing inventory, which leads to higher prices. Working with a Realtor can help you determine your best housing option. Shopping for homes is not just price comparisons online; it’s understanding neighborhoods, school options, and evaluating what the right move is for you. More than an app, a Realtor® walks with you every step of the way in your homeownership journey. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a homeowner, contact a Realtor®,” added Hairston.

The data collected for this release represents nine Middle Tennessee counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.