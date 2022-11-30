Check Out These Holiday Pop up Bars

Tis the season to celebrate. What can be more festive than sitting in some of your favorite spots decorated with a holiday theme. Here are a few places to check out this season.
1Dream Nashville
210 4th Avenue North, Nashville
Opens 4 pm daily
Dream Nashville unwraps Buddy’s Bar, an elf-themed holiday pop-up in Parlour Bar (located just off of the lobby). Guests can expect holiday libations like the Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins, festive mocktails, and a pairing of themed bites, including the You Smell Like Beef and Cheese charcuterie board.
2North Pole at Birdsong Social
3901 Kedron Road, Spring Hill
Sunday – Thursday: 11am – 9pm, Friday & Saturday: 11am – 10pm
Elves are taking over at Birdsong Social this holiday season! As a tribute to Santa’s favorite sidekick, the restaurant is transformed into the North Pole, an elf-inspired, family-friendly holiday pop-up. Launching December 1st, the event will run through the entire month and features a signature menu of “Buddy’s Bites”, desserts from “Santa’s Breakroom”, hot chocolate, milk and cookies, and a variety of holiday-themed cocktails, including the Son of a Nutcracker and Cup of Christmas Cheer.
On Sunday, December 4th, Santa himself will make an appearance during Santa Brunch from 11am to 2pm. Guests will have the chance to dine with Santa, take photos, and tell him their Christmas wishes. Reservations for Santa Brunch are required.
Make reservations here.
3Saint Nicky’s at Nicky’s Coal Fired
5026 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville
Sunday – Thursday: 4pm – 8:30pm, Friday – Saturday: 4pm – 9:30pm
Open now and running through December 28th, Nicky’s Coal Fired will kick off a month-long holiday celebration with their annual “Saint Nicky’s” pop-up! The popular Nations restaurant will be decked out from head to toe in over the top holiday decor and offer a limited-time special menu featuring festive libations such as the Frozen Eggnog made with Chopper Tiki’s eggnog churned in a frozen cocktail machine, sprinkled with nutmeg and a Gingerbread Old Fashioned with Woodford bourbon, gingerbread syrup, Woodford bitters and a gingerbread cookie. The Saint Nicky’s menu will feature Green Christmas tree pasta, with Nicky’s Classic Bolognese.
On Monday, December 12th, from 4pm to 6pm, guests and their furry friends are invited to take pictures with Santa. On Friday, December 23rd Nicky’s Coal Fired will also be hosting a Feast of the 7 Fishes dinner.
4World’s Best Cup of Coffee, a Christmas Bar at Harpeth Hotel
130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin
Opening on December 1st, the onsite café, McGavock’s Coffee Bar and Provisions will transform into, “World’s Best Cup of Coffee, a Christmas Bar,” paying homage to the classic Christmas favorite, Elf. The themed bar will feature over-the-top Christmas décor as well as a selection of specialty holiday cocktails; Worlds Best Cup of Coffee, Mele Kalikimaka, Ralphie’s Red Ryder, Jelly Of The Month and Skipping Christmas, to name a few!
5Holiday Vacation at Hidden Bar
200 4th Avenue North, Nashville
Step beyond the storage closet doors and transport to the Griswold’s memorable holiday gathering. The beloved holiday movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation comes to life this year in Hidden Bar, complete with nostalgic moments from the film. Christmas Vacation-inspired cocktail and snack menus round out the experience, with drinks and dishes named after one-liners from the film, such as the It’s Christmas, And We’re All In Misery and Hallelujah! Holy S$%t, Where’s The Tylenol? Open November 2 through January 7, it’s going to be the hap-hap-happiest Christmas!
6Camp Bobby at Bobby Hotel
230 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Mon – Thurs: First seating at 2 PM, last seating at 8:45 PM
Friday: First seating at 2 PM, last seating at 10:30 PM
Saturday: First seating at 12 PM, last seating at 9:30 PM
Sunday: First seating at 12 PM, last seating at 7:15 PM
The 70’s inspired campsite and retrofitted 1956 Scenicruiser returns for another season atop Bobby Nashville’s scenic rooftop. With its famous igloos, personal campfires, fun snacks and themed libations, Camp Bobby will transport any weary traveler to a groovy winter escape in the heart of Nashville. Camp Bobby is now open and runs through Feb. 2023.
Make a reservation here.
7Chalet 27 at Westin Hotel
807 Clark Place, Nashville
If you’re wanting something festive, but need a little more luxe and central heat, look no further than The Westin Nashville’s French Alp-inspired après ski pop-up. Wrapped in faux fur and alpine accents, Chalet 27 will sit atop Nashville’s highest rooftop bar and feature seasonally inspired fondue and cocktails. The white winter oasis is now open and runs through Feb. 2023.
Find more details at www.l27nashville.com.
8Whiskey Wonderland at JW Marriott
Friday, Nov. 25 – Saturday, Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Day), Sunday through Thursday: Open 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m, Friday + Saturday: Open 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Dec. 31/New Year’s Eve: Open 5.:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
201 8th Avenue South Nashville
Experience the joy of the festive season at the Whiskey Wonderland gingerbread distillery featuring a life-sized holiday pop-up whiskey bar. Grab a seat, toast to the season’s festivities with specialty holiday cocktails and savor a taste of Tennessee’s famed whiskey culture while paying tribute to whimsical whiskey character “Gen. Hooch Poteen.” Be sure to stop and smell the deep aroma of gingerbread and whiskey filling the lobby air. Constructed by JW Marriott’s in-house pastry team from gingerbread, wood and wonder, this temporary holiday pop-up is not to be missed.
Make a reservation here.