The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce Greg Jones as senior vice president of education and workforce development, a position previously held by Beth Duffield.

“Rutherford County has a strong foundation in developing its existing and upcoming workforce,” said Greg Jones. “I look forward to strengthening our relationships with industry partners and educators while focusing on the expansion of our future workforce.”

Jones’ career spans 36 years in Automotive Manufacturing with the last 28 years at Nissan North America, where he worked in supply chain management, operations and human resources.

His extensive background will prove to be invaluable as Rutherford Works strives to form uncommon partnerships between Rutherford County industry, K-12 schools, and post-secondary education partners. His new role began on Friday, October 1.

“We are excited to have Greg as a new team member,” said Paul Latture, president of Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. “His intimate knowledge of how an employer and its employees can shape our local economy will be invaluable as we continue to expand the Rutherford County footprint.”

In his most recent position at Nissan, as senior director human resources business partner for all U.S. manufacturing, Jones supervised operations at plants in both Tennessee and Mississippi – where he specialized in analyzing and developing talent and workforce strategies.

Jones is a native and resident of Rutherford County, where he attended K-12. He then obtained a degree from Middle Tennessee State University in industrial management technology with a minor in management.

Jones served on the Rutherford County Chamber board of directors and served as workforce development chair on the executive committee. He is a proud 2014 Leadership Rutherford graduate and has assisted with the Leadership Rutherford council. In addition, he served on the Northern Middle TN Workforce Development board, Governors Skills panel for Workforce Alliance, and the Business Education Partnership executive board.