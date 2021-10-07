Rutherford County will host a free Household Hazardous Waste Collections (HHW) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Items can be taken to the City of Murfreesboro Solid Waste Department located at 4765 Florence Road, Murfreesboro between 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This is the ONLY location where HHW items will be accepted.

“Mark your calendars because this will be our only collection event of the year,” said Solid Waste Director Mac Nolen.

The event is free, and all households are encouraged to participate.

Acceptable items are home maintenance/improvement products such as used strippers and thinners, adhesives, driveway sealant, roofing tar and wallpaper remover. Home lawn and garden products that are accepted include pesticides, fertilizers and wood preservatives.

In addition, acceptable miscellaneous items include pool chemicals, photo processing chemicals, aerosols/compressed gas, mercury thermostats and thermometers, fluorescent tubes (can be taken to Haley Road too), and compact fluorescent bulbs. Medicines and drugs will also be accepted, but please empty medications into a zip-lock plastic bag before bringing to the event. Needles and sharps in puncture proof containers with sealed lids are now accepted, as well. For a complete list refer to: https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/environment/sw-mm-household-hazardous-waste-program/sw-mm-household-hazardous-waste-acceptable-unacceptable-items.html

Items that are not accepted include infectious wastes, automotive gas tanks, explosives, ammunition, gun powder and fireworks. In addition, radioactive wastes such as smoke detectors and radium paint will not be accepted.

Nolen also pointed out that paint of any kind will not be accepted at this year’s event. “Last year was the last year we accepted latex paint.” For more information on how to properly dispose of latex paint, visit: solidwaste.rutherfordcountytn.gov.

Electronic waste is also NOT accepted at his event. Instead, it is collected each Monday through Thursday, and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 1140 Haley Road in Murfreesboro. For more information please go to: http://solidwaste.rutherfordcountytn.gov/electronic-waste.html.

For more information about the event, please visit: solidwaste.rutherfordcountytn.gov or contact the Solid Waste Office at 615-898-7874.