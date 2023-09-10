Carly Pearce will Flip the Switch for Opry Goes Pink Show

The Grand Ole Opry®, the show that made country music famous, once again joins together with Susan G. Komen® in the fight against breast cancer for the 15th Anniversary of Opry Goes Pink on Tuesday, October 10, presented by Humana. Grammy®, CMA and ACM Award-winning Opry member Carly Pearce – who has performed at the Opry more than 100 times, will flip the switch on the Opry’s signature barn backdrop, turning it pink for the night.

When fans order tickets, $5 from every ticket sold will be donated to Susan G. Komen® to aid in the fight against breast cancer. Tickets are available at opry.com and at (800) SEE-OPRY.

Additional artists scheduled to perform include Opry members The Isaacs, Gary Mule Deer, and Riders In The Sky plus Priscilla Block and more.

Next week, the Opry is set to honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Johnny Cash on the 20th anniversary of his passing, Tuesday, September 12. The “Opry Honors Johnny Cash” will feature performances by Rodney Crowell, Erin Enderlin, The Gatlin Brothers, Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, and William Beckman, as well as the Tennessee Four’s Opry debut. The Tennessee Four is comprised of Cash’s oldest grandson, Thomas Gabriel, on vocals and musicians who played with Cash: Paul Leim (drums), Kerry Marx (guitar), Dave Roe (bass).

Among the artists scheduled to appear on the Opry and Opry Country Classics in the coming weeks include Lauren Alaina, Tyler Childers, Lady A, Crystal Gayle, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Oak Ridge Boys, Keith Urban, and Lainey Wilson. Sara Evans is scheduled to be inducted into the Opry during the Opry’s 98th Birthday celebration on Oct. 7 with Jon Pardi to follow on Oct. 24.

Tickets are on sale now for all Opry 2023 shows running through December 2023 at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com. For more details go to Opry.com.