Burger King’s New Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries Coming Soon

Taste if you dare! “Spooky Season” is officially here, and Burger King – the home of the flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich – is celebrating with the launch of two ghostly menu additions just in time for Halloween. Starting Oct. 12, Guests can enjoy the all-new Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries and the fan-favorite Ghost Pepper Whopper – and they’re scary good.

For the first time, the signature heat of the ghost pepper comes to the brand’s iconic Chicken Fries, which have seen various innovations over the years – including Spicy Chicken Fries, Buffalo Chicken Fries, Jalapeño Chicken Fries and more. Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries will be available in 4, 8 and 12-pieces with a choice of dipping sauce.

In addition, the Ghost Pepper Whopper also returns to menus in time for Halloween. First introduced in 2022, the ghost pepper inspired take on the brand’s flagship Whopper® features a flame-grilled 100% beef patty stacked with melty spicy queso, crispy jalapeños, bacon and ghost pepper cheese, all on a toasted orange bun topped with black sesame seeds while supplies last.

Burger King is also making it easy for Guests to conquer that pesky araskavedekatriaphobia (fear of Friday the 13th) with the Digital Exclusive Trick or Heat Meal Bundles. Available beginning Friday, Oct. 13 through Halloween Day in the BK App and on bk.com, Royal Perks members can enjoy a Ghost Pepper Whopper, 4-piece Ghost Pepper Chicken Fry, small French fries, small fountain beverage and Hershey Sundae Pie for just $13. Can’t handle the heat? Fear not – the deal will also be available with an original Whopper and Chicken Fries.

Finally, the tricks and treats don’t end there! In addition to sinking their fangs teeth into the newest ghostly offerings, Guests can show love for the ghost pepper goodies with a limited-edition Burger King crown with purchase featuring the sweetly spooky ghost pepper character that can be found on the special packaging of each product.

To find your nearest Burger King restaurant and sample these newly launched spookily innovative menu items, please visit www.bk.com.

Source: Businesswire.com

