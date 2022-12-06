Bryant Gregory Promoted to Lieutenant by Sheriff’s Department

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh promoted Patrol Sgt. Bryant Gregory to lieutenant in the Judicial Services Division Monday, December 5, 2022.

He will supervise the Transport Division deputies.

Gregory joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2004. He was promoted to detective three years later. He was promoted as a patrol sergeant in 2012.

Photo: Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh promotes Sgt. Bryant Gregory to lieutenant. At left is Deputy Chief Britt Reed and Judicial Services Capt. Joey King and at right is Chief Deputy Keith Lowery.

