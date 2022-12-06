Shellie Deal Promoted to Sergeant of Fleet Services by Sheriff’s Department

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Shellie Deal was promoted by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh Monday, December 5, 2022, as sergeant of Fleet Services at the Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Deal will be responsible for the maintenance and acquisition of vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office.

She has handled accounts payable for Fleet Services for several years. She joined the Sheriff’s Office as an administrative assist in Detention.

Photo: Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh promoted Shellie Deal to sergeant of Fleet Services Monday. At left is Deputy Chief Britt Reed, Deputy Chief Steve Spence, and Capt. Barry Hendrixson and at right is Chief Deputy Keith Lowery.

