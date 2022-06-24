MJAlert 7:02AM: Wanted person, Anthony Maynard, has still not been located. As a precaution, officers remain in the search area.

An Mt. Juliet police officer made a traffic stop at Lowe’s. The car’s passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away with an adult female passenger who is handicapped, kidnapping her.

Officers gave chase. The suspect struck two other vehicles before the vehicle was disabled on Lebanon Rd. near Grandstaff Dr. The suspect ran away. Officers rescued the female passenger before it burst into flames.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Maynard, 41, of Clarksville. We continue to search for him in the area. Currently, there is a search for the suspect – an adult white male, wearing a white or gray tank top, black shorts, and having multiple tattoos.

The suspect, Anthony Maynard, 41, of Clarksville has been wanted out of Nashville since 1/2022 for felony aggravated assault – strangulation.

A helicopter, K9, and a Special Response Team are in the area.

The department is providing an update to the community & media on the active pursuit, wanted person search- https://t.co/Hjo5Fx28tb — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) June 24, 2022